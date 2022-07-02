‘Food swamps’: Unicamp maps regions of Campinas with less healthy offerings and greater risk to the population’s health | Campinas and Region

A study developed by Unicamp mapped that five of the 18 macro-regions of Campinas (SP) are considered “food swamps”, where there is a high concentration of ultra-processed foods and little supply of healthy products, such as vegetables, fruits and vegetables, which impacts the health of who lives in these places.

The work analyzed data obtained from the food security area of ​​the Municipality of Campinas, and the division took into account the separation that the government already performs with the regional administrations (ARs). See the food swamps of Campinas:

AR 04: region of São Marcos, Santa Mônica and Amarais districts;

region of São Marcos, Santa Mônica and Amarais districts; AR 05: Jd neighborhoods region. Garcia, Jd. London and Vila P. Manoel de Nóbrega;

Jd neighborhoods region. Garcia, Jd. London and Vila P. Manoel de Nóbrega; AR 06: São Bernardo region, Jd. do Lago, Itaguaçu and Agrarian Reform;

São Bernardo region, Jd. do Lago, Itaguaçu and Agrarian Reform; AR 09: region of Carlos Lourenço, Tamoio, Vila Lemos and São Fernando;

region of Carlos Lourenço, Tamoio, Vila Lemos and São Fernando; AR 12: region of DICs, Recando do Sol and Campo Belo.

1 of 3 Division of Campinas by Regional Administrations (ARs) — Photo: Reproduction Division of Campinas by Regional Administrations (ARs) — Photo: Reproduction

According to the researchers, the “swamps” are in areas with low socioeconomic status, and the supply of more ultra-processed foods than fresh foods, for example, may contribute to an increase in the prevalence of obesity and diabetes in this population.

According to the researchers, where there is more income and a lower percentage of black and brown residents, there is a greater concentration of all types of establishment analyzed compared to the most vulnerable regions.

In addition, the “food swamps”, where higher rates of food and nutrition insecurity are identified, also have worse access to health services, transport and leisure areas.

“It (the swamp) has a low number or proportion of establishments that offer products that should be the food base, and has a high number of places that primarily sell ultra-processed foods, such as cookies, snacks, ready-to-eat foods”, explains Ana Clara Duran, researcher at the Center for Studies and Research in Food at Unicamp.

2 of 3 Unicamp study maps “food swamps” in Campinas (SP), regions with the lowest supply of healthy foods — Photo: Wesley Justino Unicamp study maps “food swamps” in Campinas (SP), regions with the lowest supply of healthy foods — Photo: Wesley Justino

Located in the AR-06 area, Parque Oziel is one of the neighborhoods within these “food swamps”. Those who live there even know that what they consume is far from ideal, but the reality is cruel.

“We buy the basics. Money can’t buy vegetables, fruit. I know that a healthy diet is not just rice, beans and meat, it has to have variation. But money doesn’t pay”, emphasizes Anaias da Costa Oliveira.

The unemployed housewife says that seven people share the roof (she, her husband, daughter and grandchildren) and that the family lives on a budget that reaches a maximum of R$ 1,600 per month, insufficient to feed so many mouths with quality.

Anaias says that another daughter receives help from Ceasa, and that she shares the little she receives with her parents, sister and nephews. “Sometimes potatoes, carrots, cabbage come, then it helps. What she gives helps, because she doesn’t have the money to buy it”, she adds.

3 of 3 Anaias da Costa tells about the food reality that the family lives on a low budget in Campinas (SP) — Photo: Wesley Justino Anaias da Costa tells about the food reality that the family lives on a low budget in Campinas (SP) — Photo: Wesley Justino

The Campinas city government informed that it seeks to overcome the challenge of “food swamps” identified in the survey with services such as the “Food Bank”, which provides basic food baskets to the population, and the “Viva Leite” project, which serves 2,400 children .

In addition, the administration also highlighted that it offers the Nutrir Card, currently for 26 thousand families.