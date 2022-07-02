Ford denies negotiations with Chinese for factory in Bahia: “No interested parties” – 01/07/2022

The last of Ford’s factories in Brazil still without a new owner, the Camaçari unit (BA) continues with its indefinite future. President of the brand in South America, Daniel Justo denied that there are advanced negotiations for the sale of the main production plant of the automaker in the country, closed since January 2021.

“We are available to speak with interested parties, but there are none at the moment”, said Justo, during a meeting with journalists in the presentation of the works of the Ford development center in Bahia.

According to the executive, the blue oval brand has already been probed by potential interested parties, including automakers and companies from other sectors. Talks, however, did not progress.

“Currently, the activity [com possíveis compradores] is low, but it is our intention to collaborate with any interested party”, said Justo.

About the equipment and machinery used in production in Camaçari, the executive said that part of the material was reused in other Ford units, while another has already been sold by the automaker.

Speculation about the future of the Camaçari plant has gained strength in the last month. The portal Bahia Econômica and the magazine AutoData published that the Chinese brand BYD would be in advanced negotiations for the purchase of the factory complex, in negotiations that would involve the governor of Bahia Rui Costa (PT).

in conversations with UOL Cars, however, automaker executives denied that there are advanced negotiations for the acquisition of the Ford plant. The Chinese brand would be interested in producing vehicles here, but only when it reaches the number of 10 thousand units sold per year with its current range – something they expect to achieve in 2023. In addition to Camaçari, Campinas (SP) and Goiana (PE) are cities would be on the radar to house the future factory.

