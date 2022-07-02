Ford expects to earn BRL 500 million in Brazil even without vehicle production | Economy

Brazil Agency Ford will maintain investments in export of services in Brazil after the closure of factory operations

Even having closed its production line in Brazil, Ford will earn around R$ 500 million this year with the export of services from the engineering team it maintains in the country. The automaker maintains a team of 1,500 of these professionals, according to an event held this Friday.

According to the automaker, these engineers work on the company’s global vehicle development. at least one third of the functions on board the cars, such as lighting, door locks, remote start, air conditioning, among others, is the responsibility of the Brazilian team.

“We have a self-sustainable business unit. This year, Ford Brazil’s revenue will be R4 500 million”, stated the president of Ford South America, Daniel Justo.

In May, the American automaker announced the hiring of over 500 engineers for its Center for Development and Technology in Brazil, based in Camaçari, Bahia. In Tatuí, in the interior of São Paulo, the automaker maintains a proving ground.

Justo explained that Ford has 200 researchers spread across 17 Brazilian states, plus the Federal District, carrying out 120 projects.

In Rio Grande do Sul, for example, there are 21 researchers working in partnership with the University of Caxias do Sul in a cell focused on graphene.

The Brazilian research hub already has more than 70 patents registered globally.

“The relevance of the group’s activities in the region continues and the team contributes to the development of mobility in the future”, said Justo.

Ford announced in March that it will invest $50 billion by 2026 in electrification. Of this total, US$ 11 billion will be invested in the creation of two technological megapoles in the United States.

The American automaker has announced that by 2023 it will produce 600,000 electrified vehicles.