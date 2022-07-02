Former European giant player criticizes possible arrival of Neymar: “Circus”

Neymar’s future tends to become a great soap opera in the European market. Several newspapers in Europe emphasize that the shirt 10 of the Brazilian team should not remain at PSG.

While addressing the possible departure of the Brazilian star, some begin to speculate on the striker in other clubs. One of those that were reported is Chelsea, from England.

However, the possibility of Neymar reaching Stanford Bridge didn’t go down well among some former Blues players. Craig Burley, former Chelsea midfielder, fired at the possible arrival of Ney To the club.

“What did Chelsea become last year? A circus. With the Lukaku interview and all that bullshit. They were at the top fighting for the Premier League and then we had the sanctions. It’s not Chelsea’s fault, but in a way it is. Everything became a big circus”, he said in an interview with ESPN.

“And if they want this to continue, bring Neymar. He can walk with the trapeze while the others become a cannonball. And everyone can laugh, joke and pay the money. That’s what will become”, added Craig.

Thiago Silva lobbies for Neymar

While former player Craig Burley criticizes the possibility of Neymar’s arrival, the striker’s teammate in the Brazilian national team, Thiago Silva, is lobbying for the striker. At a press conference, he asked for Ney to arrive at Stanford Bridge.

“He (Neymar) has to go to Chelsea (laughs). If he has to leave, he has to go there. The expectation, if it happens, is the best possible. Neymar doesn’t need to comment on the quality. super friend. I hope it comes true and not just in the news. But I don’t know anything”, said shirt 3.