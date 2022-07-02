Fortaleza announces half Otero until the end of 2022 | strength

Fortaleza announced, this Saturday afternoon (2), the definitive contract with midfielder Rómulo Otero until the end of 2022. Experienced, the Venezuelan athlete was in Mexico, in the Cruz Azul team, and returns to Brazil to defend the Tricolor. Fortress has already announced also Lucas Sasha and Thiago Galhardo (listen to the analysis of the signings in the podcast below).

The athlete played with the shirts of Atlético-MG and Corinthians. Otero played for the Minas Gerais club for four years, where he played 135 games, 14 assists and scored 26 goals, in addition to having won a state championship with the Atletico team.

– Otero is a player of the Venezuelan national team, he had good spells in Brazilian football, especially at Atlético Mineiro, but also at Corinthians. He is an athlete who has a very important quality, which is the mid-range shot, dead ball, lateral foul, frontal foul and corner. It’s always a danger with him. The midfielder has the desire to return to Brazilian football, he chose Fortaleza and had other possibilities. And it comes to add a lot – commented President Marcelo Paz.

With experience in the Venezuelan national team, he played in the 2021 Copa América and the 2022 World Cup Qualifiers, in addition to playing in other international competitions, such as the South American and Libertadores. The athlete also has stints at Caracas FC from Venezuela, Huachipato from Chile, and Al-Wehda from Saudi Arabia.

– He can come to play a role as a shirt number 10, a midfielder close to the goal and he can play a little open on the side as well. It comes to strengthen us in this sequence of the season, we are happy with the result, I think it adds technical level, quality and, above all, it adds character. It brings characteristics that the cast needs – concluded Paz.