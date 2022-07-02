Frota pronounces on controversial exhibition made by Claudia Raia

Alexandre Frota spoke about the controversial exhibition involving him, Marisa Monte and Claudia Raia. The actress exposed in “Saia Justa” that the singer would have lost her virginity to the former porn actor. This Friday, the 1st, Claudia Raia apologized and the politician went to provoke the actress.

Credit: Reproduction / TV GloboFrota pronounces on controversial exhibition made by Claudia Raia

“I am very sorry that Claudia has not forgotten me,” he wrote on Instagram. “With all due respect, I think she is wrong, with time she is getting funny”, completed Frota in the caption of the Stories.

He also criticized the presenters of “Saia Justa”, Astrid Fontenelle and Sabrina Sato. “The most interesting thing is Astrid laughing (more predictable, impossible). The other two, I don’t know who they are or what they do, and Sabrina Sato can’t laugh too much. If we start talking, there will be a lot of laughter,” he said.

“Worse than those who gossip about me, only those who stop to listen to them,” continued Frota.

At the time, Claudia Raia said she couldn’t stand being associated with Frota anymore and spoke of the relationship he had with Marisa Monte. “I go through this, love. Only I dated Alexandre Frota, only I got married. Marisa Monte lost her virginity to Alexandre Frota. So it wasn’t just me. I’m here just sharing that weight a little bit,” she blurted out.

This Friday, the 1st, she came to apologize for exposing something so intimate to Marisa’s personal life to you. “Guys, I was wrong to make an inappropriate and wrong comment on my part about an artist I admire so much. It was an unnecessary and mistaken speech that is not justified by the intention of joking. Here’s my sincere apology and lesson learned. Because that’s how we learn,” she said.