Gafe in the scene of “Pantanal” is noticed by netizens and comments turn into memes on social networks: “Continuity error”

Behind the scenes of novel there may be some unusual situations that escape the eyes of cameramen. On this Thursday’s episode (30), of “wetland”, viewers noticed a strange detail on the plate of Jove (Jesuit Barbosa). The mistake did not go unnoticed and obviously caused an uproar in the Internet.

in the scene, Jove eats an omelet and even reproduces the movements of cutting food with a knife. the beloved of Juma (Alanis Guillen) even reproduces the movements of Deglutition with the mouth, however there is absolutely nothing on the would-be pawn’s plate.

“The Jove eating wind in wetland it’s me when I’m on a diet and I want to trick my brain,” one profiler commented. “How did people let this pass, and why the hell did the Jesuit is it empty?”, asked another fan of the plot. “Continuity error. The plate wasn’t supposed to be visible in the scene, so they just didn’t put food on it,” said another.

It is worth mentioning that the production team does not always provide the food and the actors need to improvise as was the case. However, the mistake is in the footage that showed the empty plate. THE Globe and Jesuit have not commented on the matter.