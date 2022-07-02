Game of Thrones’ Lena Headey Sued After Being Cut From Thor: Love and Thunder

The actress is being sued by her former agency for failing to pay commissions on the project.

The actress Lena Headeyknown for having interpreted Cersei Lannister on the Serie game of Thronesis being sued by his former agency, called troikaafter being cut from Thor: Love and Thunder. The reason for the lawsuit is that the artist would have failed to pay the due commissions related to the project.

According to information from Variety (via Screen Rant), Headey is being sued in $1.5 million. The British agency claims that although the actress was cut from the film, she should have paid the necessary commissions, something that would have been around US$ 500 thousand long hair MCU. The organization also claims that Thor: Love and Thunder is one of Lena’s listed projects in which they were not financially compensated.

It is not known exactly what kind of participation Lena Headey would make in the film, but the artist responded, in her defense, that the opportunity to make the cameo came directly from the director Taika Waititi. Still according to Varietythe actress claims that she did not sign any contract with the Troika regarding the matter and that both parties acted under a verbal agreement.

Headey’s participation would not have been the only one to be removed from Thor 4. Recently, the actor Christian Balewho plays the villain cap in the film, revealed that the film would feature cameo appearances by Peter Dinklage and Jeff Goldblumbut they were cut from the final version (via Screen Rant).

