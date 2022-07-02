Gasoline price continues to fall in DF and can be found at R$ 6.69

The price of gasoline enters the first day of July in fall in the Federal District. This Friday (7/1), gas stations in the capital continue to register a value below the last few weeks. Some charge R$ 6.69 a liter.

To get an idea of ​​the impact on the pocket of Brazilians, according to the National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP), the average price of regular gasoline in the DF last week was R$ 7.62. reaching R$ 7.89 in some regions.

According to the president of the Fuel Retail Trade Union (Sindicombustíveis-DF), Paulo Tavares, the drop is a reflection of the impact of the lower taxes of PLP 18/2022 on fuels.

“I believe that some stations are anticipating and spawning stocks for the next readjustments due to the fall in the Tax on Circulation of Goods and Services (ICMS) that will come and the reduction of PIS/Cofins”, explained Tavares, at the beginning of the week.

O metropolises researched prices in different administrative regions of the city. Regular gasoline varies between R$6.69 and R$6.89.

See gas prices at some stations this Friday:

Petrolino Taguatinga Station – BRL 6.69 in cash and debit

Jarjour CSB 8 Taguatinga Station – BRL 6.69 in cash and debit; and R$ 6.79, in credit

Post BR 208 South – BRL 6.75 in cash and debit

Jarjour Post 206 North and 210 South – BRL 6.75 in cash, debit and credit

North Wing Tower Post – BRL 6.79 in cash and debit

Brasal Combustíveis (Industry and Supply Sector) – BRL 6.88 in cash and debit

Shell Post (Águas Claras – Q. 107 Lot 13) – BRL 6.89 in cash and debit

RPM Station (Samambaia) – BRL 6.89 in cash and debit

