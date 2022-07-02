Geddel is back: “They’ll have to swallow me”

× Geddel (in pink) speaks at an MDB event in Salvador. Photo: reproduction

Geddel Vieira Lima, the former minister of Lula and Temer who was arrested in 2017 with R$51 million in the largest seizure of cash in the country’s history, is back.

The former federal deputy and MDB strongman appeared this Friday (1st) at a party event in Salvador, for the launch of slates and the candidacy of Geraldo Júnior for vice-governor in the slate of Jerônimo Rodrigues (PT).

“So, let me, PT militants: explore what you want, say what you want, but they won’t revoke my citizenship. And they won’t cancel because there hasn’t been born yet, neither in Bahia nor in Brazil, no one to cancel my will to live“he said when he was at the microphone.

“Those who want to explore, do so. I’ll have to remind old Zagallo: ‘They’ll have to swallow me, p.!’”

At another time, he declared to have had the “privilege and honor to serve” former President Lula, of which he was Minister of National Integration between 2007 and 2010.

“I don’t recognize in Bahia and I don’t recognize anyone in Brazil, with political or moral authority, to point the finger at the ordeal I have faced”. He has been on probation since February of this year, because of his money laundering conviction.