Giovanna Antonelli shows rare moment with her twin daughters

Giovanna Antonelli enchants when she appears in a rare moment with her twin daughters

The actress Giovanna Antonelli published a beautiful record of her twin daughters, Antônia and Sofia, 11 years old, the fruits of her relationship with the businessman Leandro Nogueira, the artist’s current husband. The famous is usually very discreet and shows little of her personal life.

However, from time to time, she shares fun moments with her family with her fans. Recently, the actress appeared in a beautiful moment with her daughters and her husband. In the images shared on the actress’s social media profile, the girls appear enjoying a beautiful sunset on a beach in Fernando Noronha. Both have fun making an inscription in the sand.

The artist has barely left the amusing Paula Terrare, a character played by her in the serial “Quanto Mais Vida Melhor”, shown by TV Globo, and is already preparing to enter the scene in the next nine o’clock soap opera on the Marinhos station. Giovanna Antonelli will be a castmate of the ex-BBB and digital influencer Jade Picon in the novel “Travessia”.

In an interview with the program “TV Fama”, from Rede TV, Gio did not fail to praise the new phase of the influencer. “I think that we have to have the opportunity in life to start and each one discovers and finds their own. I wish her the best of luck. She is very sweet and may it be a success”, wished the actress. In her social networks, Jade Picon shared some excerpts from the interview made by the actress and thanked: “Thank you for the words, Giovanna Antonelli”.

In another record, the owl mother made a point of showing some videos of her daughters at an event and delighted the public. In the caption of the publication, the artist told a little about how she needed to reinvent herself as an actress and content producer. Even the famous twin daughters contributed to this new journey. At the event, the artist exchanged experiences and even showed a little dance she did with the puppies.

