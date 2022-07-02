Giovanna Ewbank, Gagliasso and their children appear in matching outfits

Giovanna Ewbank and Bruno Gagliasso pose with the clothes that match their three children

The actors Giovanna Ewbank and Bruno Gagliasso were present with their three children in a beautiful ceremony. The event in question was the baptism of João Pedro. The 11-month-old baby is the son of artistic entrepreneur Juliana Pedrosa and husband Rafael Lima Pires. The couple is close friends with the Ewbank Gagliasso family. Juliana is even godmother to Gio and Bruno’s firstborn.

Of course, at such a special moment in the godmother’s life, the famous couple was present with their heirs at the celebration. As usual, there was no shortage of cuteness for the trio: Titi, 9 years old, Bless, 7 years old, and Zyan, who is 1 year and 11 months old. As they pose for a frame-worthy photo, Giovanna Ewbank and Bruno Gagliasso revealed that when it comes to style, it’s up to them.

The beautiful family chose outfits in the same colors to celebrate the baby’s baptism. Gio and Bruno were chosen as João Pedro’s godparents. For the ceremony, the family used light tones. Gagliasso and the boys chose white shirts and twill pants. The eldest of the family, Titi, wore a white dress with lace details.

Already Giovanna Ewbank opted for a midi dress, gypsy neckline with puff sleeves. The piece had a white background with a delicate floral print. To complete the look, the famous took care of comfort, without giving up style, and invested in sneakers. Who made the records of João Pedro’s beautiful party was the actress’s mother, stylist Débora Ewbank. Titi, Bless and Zyan’s grandmother works in the production of looks for several artists. Like any mother, she supports her daughter’s work and was one of Giovanna’s main supporters to dive into the creation of her own clothing brand, “I AM G”.

