Globo does not know what else to do with the presenter

TV Globo is in doubt about which direction to take with Fernanda Gentil. The presenter, since she migrated from sport to entertainment, comes from successive defeats in Ibope, and after a musical chairs between presenters, she has no place to call her own. Her last appearance on TV was in a quick participation as herself in the soap opera “Cara e Coragem”, in June.

This column of splash found out that Fernanda, off the air since December with the end of “Zig Zag Arena”, has also been questioning directors and the broadcaster about possible works.

Behind the scenes, the hammer has not yet been beaten for new directions with her in entertainment. Fernanda is being considered to present some auditorium program or a musical reality, but the directors do not feel complete confidence, as found. It has become a kind of “pineapple” at Globo, that is, it does not generate good results.

Fernanda was considered to return to sports programs, mainly because it is a World Cup year. It is worth remembering that, in 2014, the presenter won the nickname “Muse of the Cup” and was the champion of quotes on social networks, ensuring a lot of prominence.

When contacted, TV Globo officially replied that it will not comment on Fernanda Gentil’s professional path, nor if it intends to start a new project with her or terminate her contract.

Fernanda Gentil was also searched for by this column of splash for two days to comment on his professional path. She didn’t answer calls and viewed messages without replying. The space remains open.

In early June, Fernanda Gentil was interviewed by a podcast and ruled out a return to Globo’s sport. “I don’t just go back to sport. I can talk about sport as entertainment, because sport is entertainment, but I’m venturing out and I’m loving it”, she said, who also explained that she has many projects outside the network: “This year, at Globo, it’s been very creative, so we can think about what we’re going to do for the next year. Outside of Globo, I’m a thousand with some series for my Instagram and projects that I hope I can release at the end of this year”.

The presenter has been with Grupo Globo for 13 years. She was hired to produce a Sportv program in 2009, and two months later she became a reporter. She also presented “Bom Dia África”, “Esporte Espetacular”, “Rumo à Copa”, and “Globo Esporte” in São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro.

In entertainment, Fernanda debuted in 2019, with “Se Joga”, and received a lot of criticism, in addition to not scoring in the audience. After that, in 2020, she had a painting on “É De Casa” and, in 2021, she presented “Zig Zag Arena”, a major fiasco in Globo’s history.