Glória Pires is clicked at the mall with her handsome son

The actress Gloria Pires, 58 years old, took advantage of this Friday afternoon (1) to go shopping in a mall in Rio de Janeiro. However, she was not alone. The famous was accompanied by her youngest son, Bento, 17 years old.

To enjoy the ride, Glória Pires wore black leggings, a blue t-shirt and a green jacket. Already Bento, wore a gray t-shirt, black shorts and sneakers. Both carried some bags.

Another detail that drew attention was the size of the boy. As he walked around the place next to his mother, it was possible to notice how much he had grown and the clear difference in height between them.

The physical changes of the youngest son of Glória Pires is also a subject in the comments of the young man’s publications on social networks. There, you can see messages like: “Mercy, I slept, I woke up and he is beautiful and huge”, “He became a man”, “This boy has grown too much”, “He is a cat” and “Perfect Mom and Dad Genetics”.

Please note that, Bento is the son of Glória Pires and Orlando Morais. Celebrities are also parents of Ana Morais, 22 years oldand Antonia Morais, 29. Already Cleo39, is the result of the relationship between the actress and the singer Fabio Jr.

Glória Pires and her son, Bento (Photo: Edson Aipim/AgNews)

