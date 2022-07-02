Glove de Pedreiro shows Fantástico a new home; see pictures – Play

The influencer Iran Ferreira, the Mason’s Glovereceived the keys to the new home this Friday (1st). After conflicts and complaints against the Former businessman Allan Jesusthe young man became managed by a new team, with the participation of former player Falcão, and left the city of Quijingue, in the interior of Bahia, to live on the south coast of Pernambuco.

The situation was revealed by Fantastic. “The house is magnificent,” said Iran. The report will be shown on Sunday (3).

The influencer Luva de Pedreiro received the keys to the new house this Friday (1st) Photograph:

THE exchange of housing took place after journalist Léo Dias, from Metrópole, disclosed that Iran was never able to renovate the old residence, maintained by his farmer father, despite the success on social networks, being a worldwide phenomenon on Instagram (16.9 million) and Tik Tok (14, 3 millions).

Fame arose when Iran started video production on a dirt field showing soccer skill. When celebrating goals, he created catchphrases like “Yeeee”, “Receba” and “Thank God the Father”.

Millionaire fine with businessman

The conflict between influencer Iran Ferreira, Luva de Pedreiro, and businessman Allan Jesus gained yet another controversial chapter. After the revelation that the young man had only R$ 7,500 in his bank account, even though he was a success on social media, it was reported that the breach of contract with the agent depended on a millionaire fine, according to columnist Léo Dias, from Metrópole.

The value is close to R$ 5.2 million with ASJ Consultoria. So, despite not getting an income commensurate with the fame on Instagram (16.9 million) and Tik Tok (14.3 million), the 20-year-old needs a high amount to change the managers responsible for his career.

In his defense, Allan de Jesus spoke about the case for the first time last Wednesday (22). He said that his contract with Iran Ferreira, known as Luva de Pedreiro, runs until 2026. Allan also informed that his company, ASJ Consultoria, had not received any communication about an attempted termination.

