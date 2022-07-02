Gol publishes video welcoming its new boss, Celso Ferrer

Yadunandan Singh 2 hours ago




As of today, Gol Linhas Aéreas will have a new commander, as the executive Celso Ferrer begins his campaign as CEO of the airline. He replaces Paulo Kakinoff, who will join the company’s Board of Directors.

In order to introduce the company’s new chief executive, Gol published a video on its social networks, highlighting that Ferrer joined the company 17 years ago as an intern and is now elevated to the position of CEO. During his career at the company, Ferrer passed through several areas until he reached the position of VP of Operations, a position he held until recently.

“Like all Eagles, he is full of passion and dedication. Like Kakinoff, who gave his love for the Company, he believes the sky is not the limit for our dreams. We are very happy to share this news, recognizing them as inspirations for Team of Eagles. Flying high alongside such special people makes our journey even more amazing“, he told companies on social media.

