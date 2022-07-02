GOL will offer more flights to the United States from Brasilia





Gol issued a statement to the market informing that, as of this month of July, it will have daily flights between Brazil and the United States, departing from the federal capital, Brasília. From May until now, the company has been operating four weekly frequencies. This expansion represents an 80% increase in the number of flights and seats offered by GOL between the federal capital and Orlando and Miami.

The flights remain on the same schedule, favoring Customers from different corners of the country, who can make quick connections in Brasília and make the entire journey to Florida in a single day.

Daily flight G3 7602 departs Brasilia at 9:50 am and lands in Orlando at 5:10 pm (local time). The return from Orlando to the federal capital (flight G3 7601) takes place at 10:10 pm, with landing in Brazilian territory at 7:10 am the following day. For Miami, departures are at 10:00 am in Brasília (flight G3 7748), and landing at 5:05 pm in the American city. The return flight, G3 7749, is at 9:30 pm, arriving in Brasília at 6:20 am.

“GOL is prepared to make a domestic connection to the US in just 50 minutes, especially for connecting flights from Congonhas, Guarulhos, RIOgaleão, Santos Dumont, Salvador, Fortaleza, Belém, Curitiba, Florianópolis and Porto Alegre”highlights Bruno Balan, Strategic Planning Manager for the Air Network at GOL.

GOL’s operations to the United States are carried out with the Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, which, in an international configuration, has a capacity for 176 passengers.

