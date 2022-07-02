Google offers 500,000 scholarships for technology courses; check how to apply – Papo Carreira

A total of 500 thousand scholarships will be distributed by Google this year, as announced by the company itself. Now, in the first stage of the program that seeks to train professionals in areas with high demand in the job market, 30,000 scholarships will be offered and registration will continue until July 13th.

There are four courses available, with about 200 class hours each. To register, simply access the website of the Business-School Integration Center (CIEE), Google’s partner in the initiative.

See the list of courses

IT Support;

Data analysis;

Project management;

UX Design.

All the aforementioned courses are available on the Coursera teaching platform. They can be done by anyone who pays for the subscription on the platform, but they will be free for those who receive the scholarships.

According to Google, the forecast is that the classes will be released to fellows from August this year.

The selection of candidates will be carried out by CIEE, and the registration process will take place on the CIEE One platform, which brings together tests to define the profile of each applicant and, consequently, the profile of the course.

Check the scholarship requirements:

Be 18 years of age or older;

Be a student or graduate in high school or technical course, or be attending higher education;

Have an email account for enrollment in the selection process, registration on the platform and enrollment in the course;

Have a device with internet access;

Not be a CIEE, Google or Coursera contributor or intern.