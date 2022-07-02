Gospel singer says he has canceled shows for being gay and receives solidarity from Father Júlio Lancellotti

‘I was good for everything 2 weeks ago. In a snap of a finger, I’m no longer good to sing”, said Bruno Camurati. “The Church has a place for everyone”, said Father Júlio Lancellotti.
247 – Singer Bruno Camurati, 41, said he had concerts canceled after coming out as gay. He will not perform at the Halleluya Christian music festival, which takes place in Fortaleza (CE) on July 23. Followers linked the cancellation to the fact that the singer had recently come out as gay in a post on social media earlier this month. His reports were published this Friday (1) in an article in the newspaper O Globo.
“Okay, but it’s funny how I was good for everything 2 weeks ago, and soon after, in a snap of Thanos’ finger, I’m no longer good for singing, lecturing, preaching… The same songs, the same person, the same show. Two have already been canceled this week,” the singer posted on Instagram on June 13.
“I understand why the show was cancelled. I was expecting that. Not only this show, but other events and lectures were also cancelled. I understand the people’s revolt. I wanted to ask that everyone just respect and love each other, which is the focus of our faith,” the singer said in an Instagram post.
Father Júlio Lancellotti posted a message of solidarity with the singer. “Not all Catholic groups have listened to Francis’ words: the Church has a place for everyone!”
