Government believes that gasoline will have a reduction of 21%; see how much each state will charge per liter – Money Times

With Complementary Law 194 and the injunction by Minister André Mendonça, of the STF, which limits the collection of ICMS in fuels at 18%, the government estimates that the national average in the value of a liter of Gasoline have a reduction of 21%.

According to the Federal Government study, the state with the greatest potential for the greatest reduction is Rio de Janeirowith 25%, and the one with the lowest potential for reduction according to the survey is Mato Grosso, with 18%. O amapá must have the cheapest average liter, with R$5.26 and the Bahia the most expensive with R$6.54.

See the projected reduction in gasoline by state

STATE OLD PRICE NEW PRICE REDUCTION ACRE 7.78 6.30 19% ALAGOAS 7.41 5.82 22% AMAPA 6.55 5.26 20% AMAZON 7.41 5.99 19% BAHIA 8.04 6.54 19% CEARÁ 7.88 6.30 20% FEDERAL DISTRICT 7.63 6.01 21% HOLY SPIRIT 7.52 6.01 20% GOIÁS 7.48 5.68 24% MARANHÃO 7.37 5.72 22% MATO GROSSO 7.13 5.83 18% MATO GROSSO DO SUL 7.11 5.53 22% MINAS GERAIS 7.61 5.76 24% FOR 7.46 5.85 22% PARAÍBA 7.24 5.61 22% PARANA 7.41 5.93 20% PERNAMBUCO 7.53 5.91 22% PIAUI 7.94 6.08 23% RIO DE JANEIRO 7.80 5.86 25% LARGE NORTHERN RIVER 7.90 6.13 22% RIO GRANDE DO SUL 7.06 5.67 20% RONDÔNIA 7.51 6.02 20% RORAIMA 7.22 5.82 19% SANTA CATARINA 7.22 5.87 19% SAO PAULO 6.97 5.61 20% SERGIPE 7.38 5.72 23% TOCANTINS 7.60 5.96 22%

Join our Telegram!

Join the Money Times group on Telegram. You access the news in real time and can still participate in discussions related to the main topics in Brazil and the world. Join our group on Telegram now!