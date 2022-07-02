Government believes that gasoline will have a reduction of 21%; see how much each state will charge per liter – Money Times

Government believes that on average the price of a liter will fall 21% in the states

With Complementary Law 194 and the injunction by Minister André Mendonça, of the STF, which limits the collection of ICMS in fuels at 18%, the government estimates that the national average in the value of a liter of Gasoline have a reduction of 21%.

According to the Federal Government study, the state with the greatest potential for the greatest reduction is Rio de Janeirowith 25%, and the one with the lowest potential for reduction according to the survey is Mato Grosso, with 18%. O amapá must have the cheapest average liter, with R$5.26 and the Bahia the most expensive with R$6.54.

See the projected reduction in gasoline by state

STATEOLD PRICENEW PRICEREDUCTION
ACRE7.786.3019%
ALAGOAS7.415.8222%
AMAPA6.555.2620%
AMAZON7.415.9919%
BAHIA8.046.5419%
CEARÁ7.886.3020%
FEDERAL DISTRICT7.636.0121%
HOLY SPIRIT7.526.0120%
GOIÁS7.485.6824%
MARANHÃO7.375.7222%
MATO GROSSO7.135.8318%
MATO GROSSO DO SUL7.115.5322%
MINAS GERAIS7.615.7624%
FOR7.465.8522%
PARAÍBA7.245.6122%
PARANA7.415.9320%
PERNAMBUCO7.535.9122%
PIAUI7.946.0823%
RIO DE JANEIRO7.805.8625%
LARGE NORTHERN RIVER7.906.1322%
RIO GRANDE DO SUL7.065.6720%
RONDÔNIA7.516.0220%
RORAIMA7.225.8219%
SANTA CATARINA7.225.8719%
SAO PAULO6.975.6120%
SERGIPE7.385.7223%
TOCANTINS7.605.9622%

