Government launches elite squad to control fuel prices

Proposal determines the creation of a task force to inspect fuel prices in states that have adopted ICMS reduction. Check out!

Estimated reading time: 4 minutes

Deputies articulate the creation of the 14th salary of the INSS

After sanctioning Complementary Law 194, which limited the rate of ICMS (Tax on the Circulation of Goods and Services) on products such as fuel, electricity, telecommunications and collective transport, the Federal Government prepares a Provisional Measure (MP) to guarantee the application of the law by the states.

The proposal determines that legal entities involved in the processes of production, import, distribution and resale of fuels pass on the discount to consumers. Therefore, the inspection will be under the responsibility of the National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP). So far, only São Paulo and Goiás have joined the ICMS cut.

For inspection, a type of task force will be created, made up of agents from different representations. In this way, the new rules allow the use of police force to solve possible transfer problems. As a measure, the ANP is authorized to request exemption from the tax burden, in addition to the tax documents issued by the violator.

Therefore, the new ceiling for ICMS collection drops from 30% to 17% in the case of gasoline, from 25% to 17% in relation to ethanol, and for diesel, the rate increases from 16% to 14%.

Fuel inspection bodies

The bodies involved in the inspection, in addition to the National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels, will be:

How much money does the Nubank account earn?

National Consumer Secretariat of the Ministry of Justice and Public Security;

Special Secretariat of the Federal Revenue of Brazil of the Ministry of Economy;

National Consumer Defense System;

Administrative Council for Economic Defense;

Brazilian System for the Defense of Competition.

Fines

For violators, fines range from R$20,000 to R$50 million and may be subject to other types of sanctions. So, here are some limitations that may apply:

Cancellation of registration of establishment or installation;

Withdrawal of authorization to exercise the services;

Partial or total suspension of the establishment.

Sao Paulo

The ICMS changes began to be applied at gas stations in São Paulo along with the new adjustments announced by Petrobras. Given this scenario, Governor Rodrigo Garcia determined the inspection of fuel prices in all regions of the state, to find out if the ICMS reduction is being applied.

According to the governor, this task force will be recurrent in order to assess whether the reduction will reach the pumps, since most of the time it is in the profit margin of distributors and service station owners. The objective is to guarantee a decrease in prices for the final consumer.

However, Garcia stated that the biggest problem with fuel prices does not refer to ICMS, but to Petrobras’ pricing policy.

Goiás

The governor of the state of Goiás, Ronaldo Caiado, also decided to apply the law that establishes a ceiling for ICMS. Thus, the expectation is that prices at pumps will decrease immediately.

Finally, the state government estimates that the liter of gasoline will show a reduction of R$0.85, while the liter of ethanol will be R$0.38 and that of diesel will be R$0.14.

INSS salary in 2023: value is released and surprises

Anyway, want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

Then follow us on the YouTube channel and on our social networks such as Facebook, twitter, Twitch and Instagram. Thus, you will follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.

Image: Impact Photography / Shutterstock.com