Grêmio does closed training before traveling to face Bahia; Thaciano returns to the club | Guild

Grêmio ended its preparations this Friday to face Bahia in Serie B. Coach Roger Machado held closed training at CT Luiz Carvalho, on the eve of the trip to Salvador, where the team will play on Sunday, at 4 pm, at Arena Fonte Nova .

For the confrontation, Roger will not have midfielder Villasanti and attacking midfielder Biel. Both received a third yellow card in the victory over Londrina, in the last round, and are automatically suspended. Lucas Silva and Elias emerge as the main alternatives for the starting lineup.

In addition to the suspended, other absences are goalkeeper Brenno, right-back Edilson, defender Kannemann and striker Elkeson, due to muscle injuries, and Benítez, with a problem in his left knee.

There is the expectation for the return of Ferreira among those related. The shirt 10 is recovered from surgery to correct an inguinal hernia and has been training with the rest of the squad.

A probable lineup for Grêmio has: Gabriel Grando; Rodrigo Ferreira, Geromel, Bruno Alves and Nicolas; Lucas Silva, Bitello, Janderson, Campaz and Elias; Diego Souza.

Friday afternoon at CT Luiz Carvalho started with Diego Souza press conference, before closed training. Shortly after, midfielder Thaciano appeared at the venue, precisely on the day that he returned to have a link only with Grêmio, after loaning to Altay, from Turkey.

Now, the 27-year-old player returns to the club and will be integrated into the squad. He will be available to coach Roger Machado from July 18, the day the transfer window opens. From 2018 to 2021, the midfielder played 112 games with the tricolor shirt, with 12 goals scored.