Guess ge: see the bets of presenters and commentators for the 15th round of the Brasileirão | guess center

The 15th round of the Brazilian Championship foresees a lot of balance in the guess ge. Of the ten valid games, no team was considered unanimous against their opponents.

+ See the Brazilian Championship table

In Fluminense x Corinthians, the carioca team wins. Playing at Maracanã and with the support of the crowd, there were six guesses on the victory of Flu and another three on the draw.

There is balance in Santos vs Flamengo. There were two bets on the victory of Peixe, six on the draw and only one bet on the victory of the rubro-negro.

Playing at Allianz Parque, Palmeiras are favorites against Athletico-PR. Leader of the Brasileirão with 29 points, Verdão received seven votes for the triumph. The other two guesses were in a tie.

The Stat Spy, which competes with the presenters and commentators, part of the application of an algorithm on data collected in Brasileirões since 2013, with the analysis of several characteristics of more than 80 thousand finalizations made and more than three thousand games.

Take a look at the general ranking of the Guess ge: