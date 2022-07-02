Guta affirms the similarity between Maria Bruaca and Zuleica in Pantanal

The arrival of Marcelo (Lucas Leto) in the wetlandmoved the house a lot gutta (Julia Dalavia) and made her see things she hadn’t realized until then, such as the relationship between her father’s two families. In the next chapters of the novel, the daughter of Maria Bruaca (Isabel Teixeira) will affirm the similarity that her mother has with Zuleica (Aline Borges).

Guta went through moments of great discovery about her family when she learned not only that her father had another family, but also had other siblings she didn’t know, and this made her very angry with Tenório (Murilo Benício), because she didn’t like being been deceived all her life, and her mother was also in the same situation. However, when her brother arrived at the farm and the two began to live together more, the young woman realizes that there are more similarities than she appears in this story.

Tenorio deceived his two families. Source: Reproduction/Globo

It turns out that Guta comments to her mother that she realized that Zuleica is as much a victim as they are of Tenório’s betrayal, as both are faithful to her husband, but he does not follow the same path, in addition to having deceived both of them for decades. This is not to mention the other crimes he is involved in, which even resulted in the death of the parents of important characters in the plot.

Now that Guta has her eyes even more open to everything her father does, she will be alert to any move he makes, and she will be willing to do something to change this situation very soon.