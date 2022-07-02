Hear what a passenger said after seeing flames coming out of the plane’s engine as it took off

Scenes from the two videos featured in this article





A passenger posted a video commenting on how was the experience of the occurrence in which she witnessed and filmed, this week, sparks and flames coming out of the right engine of the plane shortly after leaving the ground.

In the incident, which took place last Tuesday, June 28, the Boeing 737-800 registered under registration N957AM, of the company Aeromexico, departed from Guadalajara Airport, in Mexico, on flight AM-652 to Chicago, in the USA, at 7:48 am local time.

Just as it left the runway on take-off, there was a “bird strike” with ingestion of the bird by the engine, causing considerable damage, resulting in the emissions seen in the recording of passenger Dany Maravilla.

Us two videos available belowit is first possible to see the moment of the incident, accompanied by the voice of the communications between the pilot and the air traffic controller.

Note that, due to the problem with the right propeller, “May Day, May Day” was declared, indicating an emergency situation that may require attention from traffic control and ground support teams. The pilot informs about the bird strike and the intention to return for a landing at Guadalajara airport.

In the second video, the passenger talks about her experience. She comments that, seeing the flames and hearing the people around her whisper, she imagined that something was not normal, but that there was no panicky behavior on board.





She still jokes, laughing: “We were all maybe thinking we were going to die, but not really conveying that.”

Dany says that shortly afterward, the captain informed him about the problem with the number 2 engine and the return to landing at origin. She points out that both the pilots and the flight attendants showed a lot of tranquility.

About 30 minutes later, having climbed to less than 10,000 feet (3,000 meters) altitude and shut off the damaged engine, the plane landed back on 29 Guadalajara without any further problems.

After some time and having received a breakfast voucher, the passengers were told that they would not fly until the next morning and were taken to a hotel.

The following is an image of how the “fan” (front engine fan) turned out as a result of the bird’s ingestion and the two videos described above.

