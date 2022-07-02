Here’s how to clear cache and improve web browsing

Have you ever heard of browser caching? If your answer is no, know that the meaning is quite simple. Caches are information saved in programs used to “browse” the internet such as Google Chrome, Safari or Microsoft Edge.

They can make browsing faster and more efficient because they save certain documents, photos or other information on your computer or smartphone. So when you come back to a site, loading is easier.

But, precisely because of this, these files can occupy a large space in the device’s memory, making the browser slower and crashing. Therefore, it is recommended to remove cached data from time to time.

See below for a step-by-step guide on how to do it:

Google Chrome

In the upper right corner, click on the three dots and then access the “Settings” option; On the next screen, click on “Privacy and Security” and then on “Remove Browsing Data”; Image: Reproduction If you want to delete everything, select “All period”. Just below, check the option “Cached images and files” (if you want to carry out a complete cleaning, check the options “Browsing history” and “Cookies and other site data”); Image: Reproduction Finally, to confirm the wipe, tap “Remove data” and the process is finished.

Safari

Click “Safari” in the upper left corner and go to “Preferences”. Then click on “Privacy”, where you will be redirected to the location to perform the cleaning; Image: Reproduction Select “Site Data Manager” and then “Remove All”. And it’s done, cleaning done! Image: Reproduction

Microsoft Edge

In the upper right corner, click on the three dots and then on “Settings”. On the next page, click on “Privacy, Search & Services”. Scroll down and click on “Clear browsing data”, then “Choose what to clear”. Select the option “Cached files and images” and then “Clear now”. And ready! Image: Reproduction

* Gabriela Bispo, planner and content writer at InfoPreta collaborated.