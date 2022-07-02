Honda HR-V 2023: new look, two engines and lots of content

From São Paulo – Honda has finally presented the 2023 HR-V line, which will hit the market in August in two versions equipped with a naturally aspirated 1.5-liter flex engine. Two months later, it will be the turn of the top-of-the-line versions, which will have the 1.5 turbo flex engine under the hood, with power and torque not yet revealed. The model now features full LED headlights, the Honda Sensing driving aid system and a full list of equipment as standard in all versions.

The EXL Sensing version has the grille with parallel bars and the lower part of the honeycomb bumper

The Honda HR-V arrived in Brazil in its second generation, in 2015, and soon stood out in the compact SUV segment. Now, in its new generation, manufactured at the plant in Itirapina (SP), it is focused on those looking for efficiency in fuel consumption and for those who insist on performance.

Using the same platform as the previous generation, the 2023 Honda HR-V brings some structural changes, small changes in dimensions and enhanced safety. With two engine options, Honda intends to grab an even bigger share in the compact SUV segment and invade the mid-range entry-level range.

But to talk about the new Honda HR-V 2023 it is necessary to start with the look, which has improved a lot. The EX and EXL versions, equipped with a naturally aspirated 1.5 liter flex engine, have a front grille with parallel horizontal bars and the lower part of the bumper with a honeycomb air intake, in addition to LED daytime running lights at the ends.

The 2023 Honda HR-V is noticeably beefier, with a high front and flat hood. Viewed from the side, the compact SUV reveals a flatter waistline, but features a drop in the back of the roof, suggesting the coupe style, further emphasized by the concealed rear door handles. The outside mirrors have been recessed from the A-pillar to the door.

All versions of the 2023 Honda HR-V are equipped with 17-inch aluminum wheels. The 1.5 turbo versions have wheels with an exclusive design. At the rear, the compact SUV sports an air deflector and lanterns joined by a light bar, the entire set being LED. In the top-of-the-line version, the light bar is smoked.

The compact SUV retains the Magic Seat, a system that allows for different seat configurations The interior finish has good quality plastic and leather on the seats in the most expensive versions, in addition to eight-inch multimedia With the rear seatback in the normal position, the trunk volume is 354 liters

The interior of the new Honda HR-V has also changed, with plastic predominating in the finish, but of good quality. Versions have black or gray leather seat covers. The panel has a horizontal design and features analog and digital instruments.

The multimedia center has a touchscreen of only eight inches, while some competitors offer 10 inches. In addition, the display has a plastic finish on the back that rests on the panel, a dubious solution. But connectivity is guaranteed by Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and the system still has navigation and provides information about the car. The multifunctional steering wheel has height and distance adjustments, as well as paddle shifts for gear changes in the more expensive versions.

The platform connects the driver to the vehicle via smartphone application. It has functions such as checking vehicle status, activating remote controls (starting the engine and turning on air conditioning for remote cabin air conditioning), finding the car with map support, receiving alerts, scheduling service appointments. But it will only be available in Touring and Advance versions.

The interior space is highlighted in the new Honda HR-V, which improves the driver’s visibility, with an elevated position by 10 mm. The rear seat, on the other hand, gained 35mm in legroom and two more degrees in the inclination of the backrest, providing more comfort for those who sit there. However, the trunk had reduced volumetric capacity.

The Honda HR-V has 17-inch aluminum wheels on all versions

In the previous generation, the Touring version has a trunk of 393 liters and the other 437 liters. Now, all versions of the Honda HR-V have a capacity of 354 liters. The automaker claims that the reduction in volume is related to the new seatback inclination and the redesign of the load compartment. The trunk of the new HR-V has a hands-free opening system in the Touring version. Just make the movement with your foot under the bumper for the lid to open automatically.

In addition, the cargo compartment of the Honda HR-V 2023 has the Walk Away Close function, which allows you to remove objects without worrying about closing the lid. Just press a button on the lower lid frame, remove the desired object and walk away from the SUV. The trunk lid closes automatically, as long as the key is with the user.

But if the 2023 Honda HR-V lost space in the trunk, it kept the interesting Magic Seat, a system that offers three seat configurations – Utility, Long and Tall –, which allow you to accommodate long and bulky objects. The seats also use the Body Stabilization System, an anti-fatigue technology that better accommodates occupants and ensures more comfortable journeys.

The digital air conditioning system features a new type of diffuser, with dispersed flow, creating a curtain of fresh air between the side windows and roof, without being directed directly at the occupants. The system also features air diffusers in the center console for rear seat passengers.

Engines that equip the Honda HR-V 2023

The new Honda HR-V now has two flex engine options. In the EX Sensing and EXL Sensing versions, the engine is a four-cylinder in-line aspirated, 1.5 liter, 16V DI DOHC i-VTEC, with a system that varies the amplitude and duration of the opening of the intake valves and direct fuel injection. It delivers 126hp (gasoline and ethanol) at 6,200rpm, and has a maximum torque of 15.8kgfm at 4,600rpm (e) and 15.5kgfm at 4,600rpm (g).

At the rear, the taillights are connected by a light strip, forming an all-LED set.

The fuel consumption of the Honda HR-V 1.5 measured by the Brazilian Labeling Program (PBE) was 8.8km/l (e)/12.7km/l (g) in the city, and 9.8km on the road. /l(e)/13.9km/l(g). The Advance and Touring versions of the 2023 HR-V will have a 1.5 DI VTEC Turbo Flex inline four-cylinder engine, a first for the line. It is completely aluminum and has direct fuel injection, but Honda said it will only reveal the power and torque numbers when these versions are launched in October. However, it is believed that the propellant should have power around 180hp.

The CVT transmission will be the only option for both engines. It simulates seven gears through the paddle shifts on the steering wheel (exclusive to EXL Sensing, Advance and Touring versions). The Step shift and Early Down-shift During Braking (EDDB) systems are available in all versions, acting on kick-down, when you step on the accelerator, and on deceleration, when you downshift one or more gears to act as a brake. motor.

In addition to structural reinforcements, using special steels, the new Honda HR-V had its steering and suspension systems recalibrated. In practice, Honda guarantees that the car has faster responses to steering control and more stability in curves, without giving up comfort.

What does the Honda HR-V bring in safety features?

One of the highlights of the new HR-V is the standard Honda Sensing in all its versions. It is a package of safety and driver assistance technologies that is based on images captured by a long-range, wide-angle camera and a high-capacity image microprocessor. Check out the functions available on Honda Sensing:

ACC – Adaptive Cruise Control – Assists the driver to maintain a safe distance from the detected vehicle in front of them. It has Low Speed ​​Follow, which allows keeping the distance from the vehicle ahead even at low speeds;

CMBS – Collision Mitigation Braking System – Activates the brake when detecting a possible frontal collision, with the aim of mitigating accidents. It is capable of detecting and identifying pedestrians and vehicles that are in the same or opposite direction. Bicycles and motorcycles can also be detected by the camera;

LKAS – Lane Keeping Assistance System – Detects lanes and adjusts direction in order to help the driver keep the vehicle centered on the marking lines;

RDM – Lane Avoidance Mitigation System – – Detects lane departure and adjusts direction in order to avoid accidents;

AHB – Automatic headlight adjustment – ​​Automatic night switching of the low and high beams of the headlights according to the situation.

The 2023 Honda HR-V also features six airbags (front, side and curtain type), stability and traction assistant (VSA), LaneWatch (blind spot reduction assistant by camera in the passenger side mirror), ramp start (HSA), emergency light activation system in severe braking (ESS), Isofix system (child seat attachment), low tire pressure alert (TPMS), multi-vision reversing camera, parking sensors, control descents on ramps (HDC), which between 3 and 20km/h.

The 1.5 turbo flex Touring version will only go on sale from October EXL, Advance and Touring versions are the top of the line for the new Honda HR-V

New Honda HR-V versions and standard equipment

HR-V EX Sensing – Full LED headlights, start/stop engine, Normal and ECON driving modes, 17-inch aluminum wheels, dual-outlet automatic air conditioning in the rear, two USB ports for rear seat passengers, center eight-inch touchscreen multimedia system, wireless Android Auto and Apple Car Play, 4.2-inch high-resolution TFT digital dashboard, Magic Seat, fabric-covered seats, 60/40 split rear seat, six airbags, Honda Sensing , HDC (ramp descent control), LaneWatch (blind spot reduction assistant), reversing camera, EPB (Electronic Parking Brake with Brake Hold function) and Tire Pressure Alert (TPMS).

HR-V EXL Sensing – All EX equipment plus leather-covered seats, Smart Entry (key approach unlocking), electrochromic rear-view mirror, LED fog lights, leather-covered steering wheel with paddle shifts, rear seat center armrest, 17-inch aluminum rim (exclusive to EXL and Advance versions), two front tweeters and rear parking sensors.

HR-V Advance – Adds myHonda Connect, induction cell phone charger, 7-inch high resolution TFT digital panel, dual zone automatic air conditioning, driving modes (ECON, Normal, Sport), sport bumper, dual exhaust tips, folding electric mirrors, Tilt-Down function in the right mirror, front parking sensors and rain sensor.

HR-V Touring – Adds the driver’s seat with electric drive, remote engine start, 17-inch aluminum wheels with exclusive design, automatic opening of the trunk by motion sensor with closing function (Walk Away Close), black piano external frames, flashlights dimmed and two rear tweeters.

The pre-sale of the EX Sensing and EXL Sensing versions will begin on August 2, when the model will be launched virtually to the public, via the Honda Automóveis YouTube channel (https://www.youtube.com/hondabr). The model’s arrival at dealerships is scheduled for the end of August. Sales of the Advance and Touring versions will begin in October. Prices will be announced when sales start.