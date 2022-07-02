Hotel in Rio only hires Caps patients: ‘My disorder does not define me’ – 07/01/2022

A discreet facade on Rua Bambina, in Botafogo, in the south of Rio, houses Casa Tuxi, a 14-bedroom townhouse with private bathrooms and a swimming pool. Crowded on weekends and holidays, guests, who can pay up to R$350 per night, are told at reception that all employees are psychiatric patients.

Seven years ago, after undergoing hospitalization and attempting suicide, photographer and actress Fernanda Tuxi, 40, decided that she needed to review her social and work relationships. For this, she opened the hotel and decided to hire her colleagues from Caps Franco Basaglia.

“I was raised on this block and people knew about my mental condition. It was the opportunity to show that I am capable, regardless of my pathology”, she says. Possibly inherited from her grandmother, who was hospitalized several times until she committed suicide, Fernanda has bipolar and borderline diagnoses.

No shame to be who you are

Fernanda is the daughter of her father’s betrayal. Her mother, aged 15, fell in love with the Portuguese she saw outside the school where they both worked. She as a student inspector’s assistant and he, owner of the bus fleet. The couple lived a 17-year relationship, which was interrupted when the woman got tired of being passed over.

Fernanda’s psychiatric condition began shortly after her father died, when she was 16 years old. On the day of the funeral, she had what she calls a breakdown and was admitted to a psychiatric hospital for the first time. At that time, after leaving the hospital, she decided not to go back to live with her mother, as she suffered sexual violence from her stepfather and, without a home, lived on the streets.

Her mental condition hampered her because of prejudice. Until she studied photography and acting, at 20, she was rejected in several job selections when revealing her diagnoses. In one of them, for a manager position in a store, she was turned down as soon as she opened the game. “I’m not ashamed of who I am,” she says.

Fernanda Tuxi, owner of Casa Tuxi, where employees are patients at Caps Franco Basaglia Image: Fabiana Batista

Fernanda was even admitted to the Philippe Pinel Institute, in Botafogo, and to a judicial asylum, after attempting suicide on the Rio-Niterói bridge.

It was only in 2015, at the age of 33, already in follow-up and emotionally stable, that she opened Casa Tuxi and realized that, in addition to living on her own business, she wanted to welcome those who, like her, are expelled and discriminated against in the job market for their pathology. mental.

Handmade decoration, affection and without prejudice

At the reception decorated with objects found in the trash and refurbished or purchased from used furniture sites, the boss is interrupted by laughter when making a joke or comments that connect her story to that of her employees. Seven people work with her, and the hotel’s 24-hour routine is divided into shifts. One of the tasks is to welcome those who arrive. With a smile on her face, Carolina de Figueiredo, 26, received the report as if she were welcoming another guest.

The young woman, who has borderline, participated in a selection that explained the search for someone with her profile. “Weird, because normally we need to hide our painting.” In the interview, she recalls, “Fernanda wasn’t doing very well and I felt a little bit of the vibe here. I welcomed her before we talked and I was hired”.

Carolina de Figueiredo, 26, is a borderline and receptionist at Casa Tuxi Image: Fabiana Batista

For her, the work routine at Casa Tuxi is positively different from other places. “We understand each other when we’re down and I can talk about my breakdowns.”

During his breaks, Bruno da Silveira, 34, covers the receptionist. Casa Tuxi was the first job in which the tall, slow-spoken young man felt not only welcomed, but also secure in his duties. Since his arrival less than three years ago, he has attributed the good performance to the current healthy conditions of the House: “Here I can be who I am without suffering prejudice”.

In previous works, Bruno went through adverse situations related to bipolarity. In one of the episodes, he recalls that after five years, aged between 18 and 23, in a course to become a pilot —a childhood dream—, he failed the psychotechnic for the renewal of the certificate of physical capacity at Cemal (Centro de Medicina Aerospace) and was depressed for nine years.

Psychiatrists heard by Live well recognize that the situation can be frustrating, but consider and point out that there are professions that prohibit, with medical justifications, the use of certain medications. Thus, the diagnosed need to rethink how to work with what he likes.

Bruno da Silveira, 34, has a diagnosis of bipolar disorder and works as a day-care worker at Casa Tuxi Image: Fabiana Batista

“I’ve already hired almost the entire Caps”

In addition to permanent employees, the hotel has two freelancers. Branco Dutra, 45, arrived at the house five months ago and, like the others, is a patient of Caps Franco Basaglia. Before, he has been hospitalized more than five times and has never been in a formal job. He suffered violence and abuse from his family and, since 2003, he has been treating schizophrenia. “Currently, my board is zero”, he explains.

“I’ve already hired Caps Franco Basaglia almost entirely”, laughs Fernanda. According to her, the ones that worked, like bartender Maria da Conceição, 42, have been staying at the hotel for years. Bipolar and borderline, the employee was hired in 2019. Her reality is not different from the professional trajectory of her employer and friend, and she went through refusals in selections with the justification of lack of support from the companies. “Here, my disorder does not define me”, says Maria.

To make sure that the person is trustworthy, the owner of the hotel values ​​coexistence. “Bruno, for example, can be hired at some point”, she says. Despite understanding that a worker with a psychiatric pathology can perform the same or better than someone who does not, Fernanda recognizes that the need for embracement is constant: “We basically suffer from the same pain and we embrace each other to move on.”

Branco Dutra, 45, has schizophrenia and works as a freelancer at Casa Tuxi Image: Fabiana Batista

Quota law does not include mental disorders

The productivity of an employee is linked to different factors. Functional, working and socioeconomic conditions, motivation, compatibility with the role to be performed are some of them. According to experts, there is no change in the performance of a worker when diagnosed with mental disorders.

“The person is not defined by their pathology and each one will develop it differently, because the life trajectory is different. I have met company directors and CEOs with bipolar disorder; but also those who are hospitalized and cannot get out of bed “, explains psychiatrist Letícia Maria Akel Mameri, specialist in occupational medicine and coordinator of the ABP (Brazilian Association of Psychiatry) Committee on Occupational Psychiatry.

According to Mameri, contrary to what society supposes, those who receive a psychiatric diagnosis do not want to leave work. Ana Paula Carvalho, co-editor of the book “Lifestyle Psychiatry” and certified in Lifestyle Medicine by the International Board of Lifestyle Medicine, reports a case: “I’ve heard of patients who preferred to develop an ulcer or cancer, because a mental disorder is not concrete in the eyes of the market”.

Boderline, Maria da Conceição, 42, has bipolar disorder and is a freelance bartender at the hotel Image: Fabiana Batista

Three of the disorders found at Casa Tuxi are bipolar, borderline and ADHD (attention deficit hyperactivity disorder). For bipolar, medication is essential for a stabilized picture. ADHD may or may not include medication in the treatment, but it involves therapy and behavioral adaptation for the development of work. The borderline is a pathology related to the formation of personality and the remedy will be indicated in cases involving destabilization or psychotic destabilization.

For Mameriwithout any public policy aimed at this patient in the work environment, in addition to suffering prejudice in face of his situation, he will be helpless by the State.

There is the Psychiatric Reform Law, 10.216/01, which guarantees better conditions and insertion of people with mental disorders in society and in public health spaces. But she cites nothing on the subject of work.

In 2019, bill 49.18/19 was created, which aimed to include guaranteeing access to job vacancy reservation policies. However, it was only approved by the committees responsible for the debate in 2021, but it did not include the obligation for companies to guarantee these vacancies. This change only indicates the importance of allocating vacancies to this audience, but there is no obligation.