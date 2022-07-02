How Kevin Durant’s Announcement Could ‘Shake’ the NBA and Cause Free Agency Trade Showers

With the free agency period open, the NBA could see big stars switch clubs for next season

Sometimes a tweet is enough to change the whole situation of the NBA. This was one of those tweets. Kevin Durant’s request to the Brooklyn Nets rocked the league just hours before free agency began.

And as Nets general manager Sean Marks, Durant and their commercial director Rich Kleiman work to find a deal that works, speculation surrounding the league is boiling.

Well, let’s get into the fun. Which trades work for Brooklyn, and which super teams could be created?

Will the Phoenix Sunsgoing from a loss in Game 7 to the Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference Finals, could Durant join the already dangerous duo of Devin Booker and Chris Paul?

Could the Miami Heat make another big preseason and add Durant to a slate with a caliber to be champion led by Jimmy Butler?

What roles Kyrie Irving, Ben Simmons and even Los Angeles Lakers could play in Russell Westbrook’s saga?

ESPN’s NBA insiders are analyzing hypothetical deals that find new homes for two of the best players in the NBA.

The Big Four between the Nets, Suns, Spurs and, yes, the Lakers

Nets receive:

Deandre Ayton

Mikal Bridges

Josh Richardson

2023 first-round pick (via Charlotte)

2025 first-round pick (via Suns; top-4 protected)

2027 first-round pick (via Suns; top-14 protected)

Suns receive:

Kevin Durant

Lakers receive:

Kyrie Irving

Spurs receive:

Russell Westbrook

2027 first-round pick (via Lakers)

2029 first-round pick (via Lakers)

With the Suns being one of Durant’s favorite destinations, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, a Brooklyn-Phoenix deal would likely have to be built around a sign-and-trade with Deandre Ayton for the Nets, which represents a challenge.

If Brooklyn were to host Ayton in a sign-and-trade, the team would activate the NBA’s ceiling, just over $7 million above the luxury-tax cap. Since Ayton (at his max salary) and Bridges would have a total of $51 million, $7 million more than Durant’s 2022-23 cap, the Nets would have had to lower the payroll elsewhere.

The Lakers’ entry as a destination for Kyrie Irving, which would require a third team to take over Russell Westbrook’s salary of $47.1 million.

In this build, the Lakers trade their two tradable first-round picks to the San Antonio Spurs to take over Westbrook in exchange for Josh Richardson and the Charlotte Hornets 2023 take from the Spurs acquired in the deal by Dejounte Murray, which San Antonio can do using the salary cap space. Richardson and the pick then head to Brooklyn with Ayton, Bridges and a couple of future first-round picks from the Suns – slated to be far enough into the future that Phoenix aren’t fighting for championships.

The Nets could use the extra picks to build around Ayton, Bridges and Ben Simmons, all of whom are 25 or younger at the time.

KD joins Zion in New Orleans

Pelicans receive:

Kevin Durant

Nets receive:

Brandon Ingram

Larry Nance Jr.

Four first-round picks

Accumulating first-round picks is preparing your franchise to receive a superstar. It’s time for the New Orleans Pelicans attack.

It’s not necessarily important that New Orleans isn’t on Durant’s list of favorite destinations. He has four years left on his contract, so he doesn’t have much control over the situation.

GM Sean Marks needs to make a move that can position Brooklyn – who owe two unprotected first-round picks and three trades for the Houston Rockets for the disastrous deal with James Harden – to stay competitive and replenish his draft capital. Pelicans VP of Operations David Griffin can offer that package, especially since he’s been on the other end of a deal for a superstar, sending Anthony Davis to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Put Durant on the New Orleans team with healthy Zion Williamson and CJ McCollum, with decent players, and the Pelicans would suddenly be a contender in the Western Conference.

Ingram would provide the Nets with a youth they could build around. Nance’s reasonable contract makes the money work, and he could help Brooklyn who has no incentive to invest.

The Pelicans have a lot of first-round options to work with – all of their own, the Lakers’ 2024, the Bucks’ 2027, trade Lakers rights in 2023 and Milwaukee Bucks in 2024 and 2026. Assemble a huge package of picks for the Nets and take Durant to the Big Easy.

Miami surrenders nearly half of its team for Durant

Heat receives:

Kevin Durant

Nets receive:

Bam Adebayo

Malcolm Brogdon

Buddy Hield

Max Strus

Gabe Vincent

Omer Yurtseven

2023 first-round pick (via Miami)

2028 first-round pick (via Miami; includes deferral option)

Pacers receive:

Ben Simmons

As ESPN’s Bobby Marks explained in this week’s edition of the Lowe Post, an obscure provision in the NBA’s collective bargaining agreement prevents Brooklyn from signing Bam Adebayo while Ben Simmons is on the roster. Teams cannot have two players who have signed rookie five-year extensions with other teams and were acquired through the trade.

The solution to that hurdle here: trading Simmons as part of a simultaneous trade with the Indiana Pacers in exchange for Malcolm Brogdon and Buddy Hield, a play that gives the Nets a reliable safety point that could play well with Adebayo at either end of the court. (Don’t mind the amount of players in Brooklyn, on the wing, with the arrival of Hield).

Indiana becomes a low pressure destination for Simmons to get back on the court with Myles Turner and Tyrese Haliburton, who is skilled at creating a pick-and-roll and good enough shooter to create space on the court when Simmons starts the offense.

From Miami’s perspective, that’s a lot to give up, especially including the two first-round picks the team is currently able to trade. Still, a group with Durant, Butler, Tyler Herro and Kyle Lowry would make the Heat the favorite to win the Eastern Conference if not the NBA title. And while Adebayo would love a role there, this is the easiest position to fill in free agency using the midlevel taxpayer exception.

Durant joins forces with MVP for two straight seasons

Nuggets receive:

Kevin Durant

Derrick Favors

Nets receive:

Michael Porter Jr.

Aaron Gordon

Three first-round picks (via Oklahoma City)

Thunder receives:

Ben Simmons

In this deal, the Nets welcome back a young player often mentioned as being in Durant’s category with Porter Jr. (NBA salary cap rules prevent them from being able to trade for the MPJ while Simmons is still on the Nets roster).

And in a post-Durant/Irving era, Simmons is less valuable because he would be called upon to score. Gordon is another strong starter who is just 26 years old and has signed a reasonable contract, which could either be part of the next generation or be a valuable future business asset. And they would get (say, three?) Thunder’s first-round picks to make rebuilding even easier.

O Denver Nuggets gets Durant to play two-time MVP Nikola Jokic and returning Jamal Murray, making them instant favorites to challenge the Warriors for supremacy in the West. Their motivation here is the most obvious.

O Oklahoma City Thunder has accumulated choices and space for opportunities like this. Simmons, for all his well-known weaknesses, is still only 25 years old and immensely talented. He would join Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Josh Giddey and Chet Holmgren as yet another young star with great potential, and enter a less pressured environment where his game would have a chance to develop.

Furthermore, even with the draft picks they would forgo, the Thunder would still have an unprecedented amount of first-round picks to continue to develop around their now impressive group of youngsters.