How much and when will the price of gasoline go down with ICMS reduction? Measure is valid from today, 1st – Business

The determination for the ICMS rates on fuels to be uniform throughout the country begins to take effect from this Friday (1st), despite the efforts of the states to invalidate the measure, determined in an injunction by Minister André Mendonça, of the Federal Supreme Court. (STF), on June 17th.

This Thursday (30), the National Committee of Secretaries of Finance of the States and the Federal District (Comsefaz) approved the regulation of the new way of calculating the diesel rate, which is now calculated based on the moving average of prices. charged to the final consumer considering the last 60 months, also determined by Mendonça.

However, other fuels were left out. According to the attorneys general of the States and the Federal District (DF), there is a “technical impossibility” to fully comply with the injunction. Thus, they asked for another 30 days to seek an agreement with the Union. Until the conclusion of this matter, the minister had not commented.

O Northeast diary tried several times to get in touch with the Secretary of Finance of the State of Ceará (Sefaz) for a position on the subject, but did not get answers until the end of this article.

Expected price to drop

With the legal imbroglio, it is not yet known when and if the determinations will be fulfilled. The expectation remains that the change in taxation will lower the price of gasoline and diesel at the pumps.

But this fall should not be immediate. The forecast of the Union of Retail Trade of Petroleum Derivatives of the State of Ceará (Sindipostos) is that a down to BRL 0.80 in the value of gasoline to the consumer.

According to oil and gas consultant Bruno Iughetti, the effects of the reduction in ICMS should only arrive in the long term and fuel readjustments due to international factors may reduce part of the balance that would arrive at the pumps.

Bruno Yughetti oil and gas consultant This ICMS reduction effect will be carried over in the long term, since there is a big change in the rate, but the Federal Government should be holding back refinery price readjustments. This is not good, because at one point the bubble bursts, and then we can have very high increases like this last one for diesel.

The expert believes that the reduction that will reach the consumer depends on several factors, including the rate. In the best case, a reduction of R$ 0.75 is expected for gasoline and R$ 0.45 for diesel.

“If the war between Ukraine and Russia and the increase in consumption of countries in Europe due to the demand for gas, we may have readjust in july and then this reduction in ICMS could be reduced”, he adds.

Impasse by the states

President Jair Bolsonaro sanctioned two laws that interfere with the taxation of ICMS, Complementary Laws 192 and 194. They define a standardization of the rate charged by states on fuel, establishing a ceiling of 17%.

Today, the rate charged in Ceará on fuel is 29% on gasoline and 18% on diesel. According to a survey by the National Committee of State and Federal District Finance Secretaries (Comsefaz), Ceará would be the second state in the Northeast with the highest revenue loss.

The estimate is that the measure would imply a loss of revenue in the order of R$ 749 million for the state, an amount that would be lacking for investments in health and education, for example.

The governments of the 26 states and the Federal District asked Minister Gilmar Mendes to suspend the validity of the laws until there is a final decision. There was, however, no preliminary injunction by the STF in time.

Also on Thursday, the federal government also asked Gilmar Mendes for a month to comment on the governors’ proposals. As there was no manifestation of him, the states turned to Mendonça.

For Iughetti, the states’ attempt to bar the measure was not successful in part due to the proximity of the election period.

“Although the State has already said that it would take the matter to the judicial level, I think that this does not apply, even due to the proximity of the elections. It would be very wrong to restrict the reduction of fuel prices. Politically it would be very bad,” he emphasizes.

