how to watch volume 2 of season 4 of the series created by the Duffer brothers; David Harbor the Hopper is featured

The last two episodes of the series created by the Duffer brothers are now available on streaming

The wait is over! The first episodes of volume 2 of “Stranger Things” are now available on streaming, with emphasis on Millie Bobby Brownthe eternal Eleven that won over fans of the production. To watch the series on TV and ONLINE, you must subscribe to the Netflix service and pay BRL 25.90 monthly.

“Darkness returns to Hawkins just in time for the holidays, bringing terror, disturbing memories and a terrifying new threat,” states the official synopsis for Part 1 of Season 4 of “Stranger Things”.[Alerta de Spoiler]. In the last moments of the seventh episode, Stranger Things reveals that Peter Ballard – the young man who approaches Eleven in Hawkins’ lab – is the real Vecna.

It is worth noting that the new wave of episodes concludes the iconic series that for some years was considered the streaming platform’s greatest success and revealed talents in the acting market such as Noah Schnapp, Caleb Mclaughlin, Sadie Sink, Priah Fergunson, Gabriella Pizzolo and among others.

How to watch “Stranger Things”

