HUMMER loses to Rare Atom and is eliminated from ESL Challenger Valencia 2022 | DRAFT5

THE HUMER said goodbye to ESL Challenger Valencia 2022. On the afternoon of this Friday (1), the Brazilian team lost to rare atom 2-1 in the knockout game and is out of the competition. With the setback, the Brazilian team added two consecutive defeats. Earlier, HUMMER had already lost to Movistar Riders in his championship debut. Therefore, Brazilians say goodbye to the competition. Photo: João Ferreira/PGL

first map In the first map, Mirage, the HUMMER ran over the Chinese team. Starting on the defensive side, the Brazilian team closed practically all doors for Rare Atom. Thus, at the end of the stage, the score showed 11×4 for HUMMER. With a good advantage in hand, the Brazilians had no difficulty closing the game. After winning the round pistol, HUMMER added four straight points and started ahead in the series by winning the map by 16×4.

second map On the second map, Nuke, the Chinese prevailed. Starting on the defensive side, Rare Atom was able to hold off HUMMER’s attacks quite a bit. With that, the Chinese team won the first side by 10×5. In the second half, the Brazilians tried, but could not hold the Rare Atom. HUMMER even came back better from the break, winning a few rounds. Despite this, the Chinese team imposed a strong game rhythm and won the map by 16×9.

third map In the third map, Inferno, the HUMMER even started better, but couldn’t hold the Chinese. Starting on the defensive side, the Brazilian team came to open 6×2 on the scoreboard, but took the turn and closed the first half losing by 9×6. On the second side, Rare Atom closed its doors to the Brazilian team. With a very solid defense, the Chinese team had no difficulties to close the map by 16×7 and the series by 2 to 1.