Hyundai reveals new HB20 in a scenario of falling sales – 01/07/2022 – Eduardo Sodré

After a period of high, June returns to record a drop in the volume of registrations in Brazil. 178,100 units were sold in the last month, a drop of 2.4% compared to the same period of the previous year. Compared to May, the retraction is 4.8%.

Year-to-date, 918,100 vehicles were sold, down 14.5% from the first half of 2021. The numbers are based on the Renavam (National Registry of Motor Vehicles) and include passenger cars, light commercial vehicles , buses and trucks.

If the current pace doesn’t change, licenses in 2022 could be below 2 million units, something that hasn’t happened since 2006. Daily averages remain in the 8,000-unit range.

Although considered normal in the face of problems with parts supply and access to credit, the result now frustrated the automakers. Anfavea (association of manufacturers) should review the projections for the year at its next meeting, which will be held on Friday (8).

In January, the entity projected a growth of 9.4% in the production of light and heavy vehicles in 2022, with 2.46 million units manufactured.

Fenabrave, which represents resellers, may announce its new forecasts on Tuesday (5th). The expectation was for growth of 4.6% in the commercialization of light and heavy vehicles.

Despite the difficulties, automakers maintain their plans in the country, with announcements of financial contributions and launches of new products in the third quarter. These are the cars that should drive sales in the period – as long as there is a more regular supply of components and, of course, greater willingness to buy in a scenario of high interest rates.

On Thursday (30), Renault announced an investment of R$ 2 billion, which will be made from 2022 to 2025. Among the new products is another compact SUV, which will have a 1.0 turbo flex engine.

This Friday (1), Hyundai released the first images of the new generation of the compact HB20. The car will be presented next week and, in addition to the change in design, will receive updated engines.

Citroën is about to launch the new C3, which is already being produced at the Stellantis group’s factory in Porto Real (RJ). Arrival at stores should occur between July and August, with options 1.0 and 1.6, both flex.

At Honda, the novelty is the new generation of the HR-V, whose sales begin in August. The model will be produced in Itirapina (São Paulo countryside).