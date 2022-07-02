“I got tired, it was the…”; Valdivia ‘goes viral’ in an interview and former number 10 decision hits Palmeiras this 6th

Former Verdão number 10 shirt announced the decision on the afternoon of this 6th after two passes at the Football Academy, with rights and three cups

Abel Ferreira will complete two years ahead of the palm trees and the Portuguese, so new to his career, already knows that his name is part of the Club’s history books. There are five trophies won, being two Libertadores in the same season. In addition to the “Orelhudas”, came the Recopa Sul-Americana, Paulistão and Copa do Brasil.

And a card-carrying Palmeiras native who has been celebrating too much the good phase of Alviverde is Valdivia. The eternal “El Mago” usually jokes on social media and nudges Palmeiras’ rivals with such sovereignty of Abel’s squad. This Friday (01), the 38-year-old Chilean made headlines once again, but without directly involving his former club.

Valdivia has officially announced his retirement from football, after playing for Necaxa, from Mexico, last season. Obviously, the theme made the Palmeiras fans elevate it to the top of the trending topics on Twitter, for example. “I had time to watch a lot of games. I got tired, everything I did on the field was enough. It’s been a while since I decided to stop playing”, confessed the midfielder in an interview with Radio DNA.

“I talked to the closest people, it’s been a lot of years of sacrifice (…) I performed other types of activities and I feel young to do other things”. And what are your next challenges? Becoming a coach is one of them, but working on TV also crosses your mind.

“I would like to be connected to the world of football and communications. I feel comfortable working on TV. I am prepared to do it again, but I don’t want to put aside my studies to become a coach. deadline”added Valdivia.

The Chilean arrived at Palmeiras in 2006 and has two stints: the first until 2008, when he was champion of São Paulo; and the second, from 2010 to 2015, when he lifted the trophies of the Copa do Brasil (2012) and Série B (2013). For the national team, he was the number 10 in the hitherto unprecedented conquest of the Copa América under the command of Jorge Sampaoli.