The sisters and country duo Simone and Simaria saw their names become one of the most talked about topics among netizens. This was due to public disagreements between the two artists.with the situation getting worse after Simaria gave a controversial interview to Leo Dias, columnist for metropolises.

During this morning, Friday (1), Simone surprised netizens by praising her sister’s trajectory, showing the love she feels for her. The statement came through a comment on an Instagram post.

“I know her story, I know everything she went through to get where she is, she has flaws like I have and like you reading this too. She’s one of the most badass women I’ve ever met in my life.” she started saying.

The artist continued to put aside any disagreements with her musical partner and declared: “Regardless of any situation I will continue to love you until the day Jesus returns because you are blood of my blood”.