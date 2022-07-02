‘I lost my baby’: the saga of a diagnosis after a miscarriage – 01/07/2022

The baby is there, moves and is felt, has its name pronounced, the clothes are already folded in the closet and a great expectation of love surrounds him. But then something happens and the joy dissolves, taking away the dreams of a new life.

Influencer Lia Camargo, 38, felt this blow in December 2021, when she was pregnant for the second time. “I went to help my 5-year-old son Fernando in the bathroom and when I crouched down, I felt a lot of water coming out,” she says.

Lia was in the 21st week of a smooth pregnancy and all prenatal care was within the normal range. In the maternity ward, the tests showed that the baby, named Marina, was fine, but that the water had ruptured, causing a prolapse of the umbilical cord.

“This means that the umbilical cord came out of the uterine cavity and entered through the cervix, reaching the vagina. In these cases, it is impossible to hold the pregnancy, due to the risks of infection and the inevitable death of the baby, because when contractions begin there is a compression of the cord that interrupts the oxygenation for the fetus”, describes the doctor Ricardo Barini, retired professor from the Department of Tocogynecology of the Faculty of Medical Sciences at Unicamp (State University of Campinas), who investigates the influencer’s case.

In a viable pregnancy, that is, one that has reached at least 28 weeks, it is possible to have an emergency cesarean section. But Lia went into labor naturally after a week of hospitalization, when the cord finished coming out and the baby was found to be lifeless.

After an active delivery, but without pain due to anesthesia, Lia was able to hold her baby — an important moment, according to psychologist Heloisa Salgado, a doctor in maternal and child health from USP (University of São Paulo) and one of the authors of a manual with guidelines on how to deal with perinatal and neonatal grief in maternity hospitals.

“Maternity hospitals in Brazil are organized to receive live babies, so these environments end up favoring the trauma of loss”, argues Salgado.

After experiencing grief for two months, when she had crying spells and panic attacks, the influencer, who heard from the doctor that her loss was a “chance”, decided to seek a medical opinion that made more sense.

“He also made the following association: even if you are a careful person and cross the crosswalk, you can still be run over. How can it be normal to lose a baby in the middle of pregnancy, right?”, he is indignant.

Lia’s report is similar to that of many other mothers who do not have their pain recognized and investigated.

“Many doctors are still stuck with that classic knowledge, from the 1960s, which predicted that the investigation of the causes should be carried out only from three miscarriages. Today, we have many tools to make a more accurate assessment and it is our obligation to seek understand what happened”, defends obstetrician Elias Ferreira de Melo Junior, from Hospital das Clínicas at UFPE (Federal University of Pernambuco) and member of Febrasgo (Brazilian Federation of Gynecology and Obstetrics Associations).

The influencer went through four different doctors because she didn’t feel the professionals’ commitment to a diagnosis. In one of these offices, she left with a prescription for injections of heparin, a drug indicated for pregnant women with a history of thrombophilia, a condition in which clots form that interfere with blood supply to the placenta.

“In one of the tests, a small change appeared, which, according to other doctors I consulted later, does not characterize thrombophilia, because I had just gone through a pregnancy. He followed a cake recipe”, he contests.

Determined, Lia searched the internet for cases similar to hers and found a video in which Barini explained about cervical isthmus incompetence, a common cause of premature births and miscarriages.

“What he said hit a lot with a complaint I had, which was a weight in the pelvis, something very different from what I felt in the previous pregnancy”, says the influencer.

In this condition, the uterus loses the ability to maintain the pregnancy because the cervix opens from the inside out, without contractions. Specialists in fetal medicine recommend that the evaluation of the cervix be performed serially.

“Transvaginal ultrasound is the most indicated to identify increased risk of preterm birth. And it is necessary that the obstetrician explains in his request that he wants to have the measurement of the cervix, because they are two different procedures”, comments doctor Pedro Pires, director of SBUS (Brazilian Society of Ultrasonography) and president of Sobramef (Brazilian Society of Fetal Medicine).

According to Pires, SBUS has been campaigning to make obstetricians aware of the importance of this measurement, but he recognizes that this measure comes up against the reduced number of sonographers trained in obstetrics/gynecology.

Causes of pregnancy loss

The most common causes of miscarriages are malformation or genetic alterations of the embryos, infections (chlamydia, toxoplasmosis, among others), preeclampsia (increased blood pressure in pregnant women), diabetes, thrombophilia, placental changes and cervical isthmus incompetence.

Although fetal medicine has advanced in the last 30 years, about 30% of investigated cases still remain unidentified.

Image: iStock

However, Barini says that research in reproductive immunology has enabled new diagnostic strategies. “Our immune system is not prepared to have anything inside our body that is not like us and the baby is at least half strange because it carries genes from the father. What happens is that there was a process of adaptation of the women’s immune system that allows their bodies to maintain the pregnancy. So, some tests show if the patient has any imbalance in this adaptation”, explains Barini.

One such test is the NK cell activity test (natural killers), which are the cells responsible for this initial inflammatory response of the immune system. In it, the patient’s blood is placed in contact with placental cells, kept in culture in the laboratory, and their behavior is then compared.

The therapeutic strategy used in women with NK cell hyperactivity is the use of drugs that decrease their activity, such as corticosteroids.

Although she still doesn’t have a certain outcome for her case, Lia Camargo remains optimistic: “It’s a test of resistance, but I don’t want to try again [uma gestação] at any cost. I think the price you pay is too expensive.”

Whatever the scenario, experts attest that there are effective treatments that generate satisfactory results in most cases, transforming pain into hope.