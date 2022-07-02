In a bad mood, Bolsonaro throws a ‘tantrum’ in Salvador: “Why, they gave me a m * motorcycle”

Chief executive promoted motorcycle rider in the Bahian capital this Saturday morning
247 – During a motorcycle ride in Salvador this Saturday (2), Jair Bolsonaro (PL) complained about the motorcycle that was provided to him for the event, as recovered by the UOL portal.
“They gave me a goddamn bike, damn it, boy,” the current chief executive told one of his supporters.
A woman then asked: “Is the bike bad, President?” Bolsonaro ignored her.
In parallel with Bolsonaro’s motorcycle rider, former president Lula (PT) also promoted an event in the Bahian capital with a crowd of people present.
CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING
>> Compare the images of the public that attended the Lula and Bolsonaro events in Salvador this Saturday morning.
subscribe to 247, support by pix, subscribe to TV 247in the channel cuts 247 and watch:
CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING
Knowledge sets you free. Know more. Follow us on Telegram.
To you who have come this far, Thank you very much for appreciating our content. Unlike corporate media, Brasil 247 and TV 247 finance themselves through their own community of readers and viewers. You can support TV 247 and the Brasil 247 website in different ways. See how at brasil247.com/apoio
support the 247