In a bad mood, Bolsonaro throws a ‘tantrum’ in Salvador: “Why, they gave me a m * motorcycle”

support the 247

ICL

247 – During a motorcycle ride in Salvador this Saturday (2), Jair Bolsonaro (PL) complained about the motorcycle that was provided to him for the event, as recovered by the UOL portal.

“They gave me a goddamn bike, damn it, boy,” the current chief executive told one of his supporters.

A woman then asked: “Is the bike bad, President?” Bolsonaro ignored her.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

In parallel with Bolsonaro’s motorcycle rider, former president Lula (PT) also promoted an event in the Bahian capital with a crowd of people present.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

>> Compare the images of the public that attended the Lula and Bolsonaro events in Salvador this Saturday morning.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

subscribe to 247, support by pix, subscribe to TV 247in the channel cuts 247 and watch:

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING