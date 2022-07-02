In Bahia, Bolsonaro attacks governors of the Northeast over ICMS

During his visit to Feira de Santana this Friday (2), President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) criticized the nine governors of the Northeast for having taken the federal government to court against reducing the ICMS charge on fuel. The president, and candidate for reelection, also stated that unemployment is falling in the country, attacked the PT and said that he ended the Landless Movement (MST).

“Are you enjoying the low fuel? It started with an effort of ours, reducing federal taxes. Now, it is with the 27 governors. Unfortunately, the 9 governors of the Northeast have filed a lawsuit against the reduction. Twelve have filed a lawsuit, including all of the Northeast . This reduction will take place one way or another. We are in a fight of good against evil”, said Bolsonaro.

Bolsonaro is in town visiting construction sites. He made a ‘motorcycle’ when he arrived in Feira. Some truck drivers passing by BR-116 honked their horns in support. The president did not speak to the press, but when visiting the Rodoanel work, which is on the highway, he spoke with supporters.

He took the opportunity to reinforce positions. The president said he was against abortion, drug regulation and in favor of weapons. Encouraged by shouts from supporters, he said he was a patriot and attacked the PT.

“We practically ended the MST movement in Brazil. The vast majority of these people are humble and good workers, but they were enslaved by the leaders. We gave them more than 360 agrarian reform titles. We turned these MST people into citizens and we put it on the side of the farmers”.