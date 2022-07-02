In Minas, Lula has 48% against 28% for Bolsonaro, says Datafolha

Former President Lula (PT) leads the presidential race by a difference of 20 percentage points to Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in the new Datafolha poll of Minas Gerais voters. In the state, according to the survey released this Friday 1st, the PT has 48% of voting intentions, compared to 28% for the former captain.

In third place, as in the national survey and in other state clippings of the Datafolha survey, Ciro Gomes (PDT) appears. The pedetista has, among the miners, 8% of the voting intentions. He is followed by the miner André Janones (Forward)with 3%. Simone Tebet (MDB)the main bet of the so-called third way, adds up to only 2%.

There is still 1% of mentions in the survey for Vera Lucia (PSTU) and Luciano Bivar (Union Brazil). No other candidate monitored by the institute’s research in MG can score.

Minas Gerais is the second largest electoral college in the country, with 15.9 million voters. The election in the state is seen as strategic for the national dispute. Since 1989, the president-elect has received the most votes among the miners.

Not by chance, the scenario presented this Friday is practically identical to the national survey, released last week. The only variation, within the margin of error, is that Lula has 47% in the national poll, one point less than his performance in the state.

In terms of rejection, the numbers in Minas are also similar to the Brazilian scenario. 55% of voters in the state would not vote for Bolsonaro, identical to what is recorded in the general scenario. Lula also has similar results, 35% reject him in Brazil and 36% in Minas. Ciro is the only one to vary with more intensity and marks 24% of rejection nationally and 28% in the state.

To arrive at the results, the institute heard 1,204 voters in Minas Gerais between June 29 and July 1. The margin of error is three percentage points. In the regional dispute monitored by the survey, Romeu Zema (Novo) has an advantage over Alexandre Kalil (PSD).