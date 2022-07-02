In Salvador, Bolsonaro promises cheaper fuel

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) said this Saturday (July 2, 2022) that Brazil will soon have one of the cheapest fuels in the world. He made the statement on top of an electric trio at Farol da Barra, in Salvador (BA).

“We will soon have, as I have already lowered or zeroed most federal taxes, fuel, one of the cheapest fuels in the world”, said. Salvador (BA) will have events this Saturday with 4 pre-candidates for the Presidency of the Republic: in addition to Bolsonaro, the former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), Ciro Gomes (PDT) and Senator Simone Tebet (MDB) participate. Bahia is the 4th largest electoral college in the country, with 11 million voters.

Bolsonaro did not quote Lula in his speech. He again criticized governors of the Northeast for going to the Federal Supreme Court against the reduction of ICMS (Imposto sobre Circulação de Mercadorias e Serviços).

“I regret that the 9 governors of the Northeast have taken legal action against the reduction of taxes on gasoline. It is unacceptable. A party in a region of the country where governors say they help the poorest, but do the exact opposite. Let’s believe that justice will not give these people a great cause.”declared.

At Farol da Barra – 8 km from the procession site and 6 km from Fonte Nova, where Lula meets his voters – Bolsonaro supporters gathered for a motorbike. In addition to the president, former minister and federal deputy João Roma (PL), a pre-candidate for the state government, participated.

The holiday celebrated in Bahia marks events that took place at dawn on July 2, 1823, when the city of Salvador dawned almost deserted, as the Portuguese army had definitively left the then province of Bahia. It was the official end of the 17-month war (from February 1822 to July 1823) between troops from Portugal and Brazil. This Brazilian victory consolidated the political separation of Brazil from Portugal.

The anniversary has a lot of meaning for Bahians and is usually celebrated in Salvador with a parade in the historic center of the state capital.

Read the full text of Bolsonaro’s speech in Salvador (BA):

“To all of our Bahia, good morning. I thank God for my 2nd life and for the mission of being President of the Republic of this great nation. You know what the world has been going through in recent months. In Brazil, it is no different. But here the difference is the president and the people of the others outside.

“We believe in God, we value the Brazilian family. And its president owes allegiance to his people. I am sure that we will overcome this challenge, we will continue to be a great nation, a democratic country and, above all, free. What is at stake this year is really the well-being and freedom of each one of us. I am sure that, if necessary, we will do everything to ensure that our Constitution, democracy and freedom will be preserved.

“To the motorcyclists present here, thank you very much for brightening this moment of 199 years of independence for our Bahia. Freedom on two wheels is materialized for you now. There is no greater satisfaction than walking through the 4 corners of this country and increasingly seeing it painted in green and yellow colors. A Christian country, a gigantic country that nobody has what we have.

“I have said that when the good are divided or omitted, the bad ones win. Our people are united, they know what they want and together we will win this coming battle. Nobody has what we have. We have everything to be a great nation. More and more I feel that this goal will be achieved. Thank you, people of Bahia, Northeast and our Brazil. Thank God for my 2nd life and for the mission of being President of the Republic.

“We are overcoming the challenges. As João Roma said now, I regret that the 9 governors of the Northeast have taken legal action against the reduction of taxes on gasoline. It is unacceptable. A party in a region of the country where governors say they help the poorest, but do the exact opposite. Let’s believe that Justice won’t give these people much cause. We will soon have, as I have already lowered or zeroed most federal taxes, fuel, one of the cheapest fuels in the world.

“Thank you, my people, for your understanding, affection and consideration. The converse is true, I have deep respect for all of you, men and women, regardless of any other conditions. Let’s win together, turn the page, let’s go for development, progress, peace, joy and prosperity.

“Thanks.

“In 10 minutes, we will leave for our motorcycle. Painting the streets of our dear Salvador in green and yellow.

“Brazil above all, God above all.”