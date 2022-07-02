In the final stretch of pregnancy, Viviane Araújo intrigues fans with an outburst: “All fears”

Pregnant for the first time, Viviane Araújo intrigues fans by answering questions and sharing the uncertainties of pregnancy; Look

Pregnant for the first time and at 47, the actress Viviane Araújo decided to open up her feelings when she reached the 30th week of her pregnancy. Counting the days to give birth to the little one Joaquimthe result of her marriage to William Militao, the muse of Carnival said that things are not going as easy as they seem.

The brunette was interacting with fans on her Instagram Stories when she was asked about the anxiety for the baby’s arrival and the possible fears that the last few months bring.

Quite honestly, she confirmed that her nerves are on edge: “In this final stretch, anxiety is very high, losing hours of sleep because I wake up at dawn to pee. Sleep goes away. It’s part of it, I’m loving it. I have all the fears, everything is new and different”it started.

Despite the fears, Viviane Araújo assured that she is enjoying every second of her pregnancy: “Maternity for me is a new world that I want to live in the biggest and best way I can. Be the best mother I can be for Joaquim”.

At another time, the artist gave details about the birth she intends to do. She said that she will give priority to normal, but that she will not think twice if she has to opt for a cesarean: “I don’t intend to have a cesarean. My idea is to have a normal delivery, my doctor supports it. We don’t know… At the time, we’ll feel how it’s going to be. If everything goes right, I’ll want to have a normal delivery. Of course, I’m going to have a cesarean. I don’t want to have that exhaustion. If at a moment I realize that it’s not going to happen, we do the cesarean.”

CHALLENGES

The actress Viviane Araújo vented on social media this Thursday (30) by revealing that he is undergoing pelvic physiotherapy sessions.

Pregnant at 47, she said she had to resort to treatment because the region is being very demanding. She also found that she had diastasis and a little pee leak.

