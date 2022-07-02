INCOME TAX: Revenue pays 2nd BATCH refund today; see how to receive

The Government’s estimate is that of the total to be paid in second batch of income taxR$2.7 billion be paid to taxpayers who have the legal priority. Are they:
In addition, 2.76 million non-priority taxpayers who submitted the declaration by March 19, 2022 were also covered.
Consultation of the second batch of income tax refund 2022
The dates defined by the Federal Revenue for the payment of the four remaining lots were as follows:
- June 30: 2nd batch; – TODAY
- July 29: 3rd batch;
- August 31: 4th batch;
- September 30: 5th batch.
In fact, the schedule has been set by the IRS for some time now. However, the taxpayer has no way of knowing when he will be entitled to a refund, as the body does not provide the information in advance. Therefore, it is not yet known who will be in the next batch of benefit.
To find out if the payment has been released, the taxpayer must access this recipe link and inform the CPF number and date of birth.
In short, only the taxpayer who paid more taxes than he should in 2021 will be entitled to an income tax refund.
When submitting the statement, the citizen will need to detail the expenses he had, as the Revenue will analyze the data through a system. Thus, it will define if there was a payment above, below or corresponding to the taxes due.
Who should declare the Income Tax 2022?
At first, considering that the deadline for submitting the declaration is May 31, see who must be accountable:
- Who received taxable income above BRL 28,559.70 in 2021. The amount is the same as last year’s income tax return. O Emergency Aid it is also considered taxable income;
- Taxpayers who received exempt, non-taxable or taxed exclusively at source income, the sum of which exceeded R$ 40 thousand last year;
- Whoever obtained, in any month of 2021, capital gain on the disposal of assets or rights, subject to the incidence of tax, or carried out operations on stock, commodity, futures and similar exchanges;
- In addition, who had, in 2021, gross revenue in an amount greater than BRL 142,798.50 in rural activity;
- Who had, until December 31, 2021, the possession or ownership of goods or rights, including bare land, with a total value greater than BRL 300 thousand;
- Who became resident in Brazil in any month and was in that condition until December 31, 2021;
- Finally, those who had capital gain tax exemption on the sale of residential properties, followed by the acquisition of another residential property within 180 days.