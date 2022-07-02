INCOME TAX: Revenue pays 2nd BATCH refund today; see how to receive

The Government’s estimate is that of the total to be paid in second batch of income taxR$2.7 billion be paid to taxpayers who have the legal priority. Are they:

In addition, 2.76 million non-priority taxpayers who submitted the declaration by March 19, 2022 were also covered.

Consultation of the second batch of income tax refund 2022

The dates defined by the Federal Revenue for the payment of the four remaining lots were as follows:

June 30: 2nd batch; – TODAY

July 29: 3rd batch;

August 31: 4th batch;

September 30: 5th batch.

In fact, the schedule has been set by the IRS for some time now. However, the taxpayer has no way of knowing when he will be entitled to a refund, as the body does not provide the information in advance. Therefore, it is not yet known who will be in the next batch of benefit.

To find out if the payment has been released, the taxpayer must access this recipe link and inform the CPF number and date of birth.

In short, only the taxpayer who paid more taxes than he should in 2021 will be entitled to an income tax refund.

When submitting the statement, the citizen will need to detail the expenses he had, as the Revenue will analyze the data through a system. Thus, it will define if there was a payment above, below or corresponding to the taxes due.

Who should declare the Income Tax 2022?

At first, considering that the deadline for submitting the declaration is May 31, see who must be accountable: