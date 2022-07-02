Incredible! New Xbox Series X transforms into Thor’s hammer; see how to try to win one

Microsoft manages to outdo itself with each customized version of its consoles. This time we have another result incredible and which has already gone viral on social media. As we know, the next Marvel movie will be “Thor: Love and Thunder” and in partnership the company created a customized version.

Boy, turned the Xbox Series X on Thor’s Mythical Hammerwho came up with this idea was a genius and is quickly causing movement on the networks as it is possible to participate in a draw to try to win this spectacular machine:

The Xbox Series X is looking a little different after a bit of love and thunder. follow @Xbox and RT with #ThorLoveandThunderXboxSweepstakes for a chance to win this epic Mjolnir-themed Series X. Best of luck! Ages 18+. Ends 7/21/22. Full rules here: https://t.co/1KilI1KnGy pic.twitter.com/P2pOltFEQG — Xbox (@Xbox) July 1, 2022

How to participate?

There is no need to make a purchase. To enter you must:

1. Log into your legally registered Twitter account and visit https://www.twitter.com/xbox/ to become an @xbox follower. 2. Retweet the promotional post and include the hashtag #ThorLoveandThunderXboxSweepstakes. All necessary elements must be included to be eligible. By following these instructions, you will receive one (1) entry into the Sweepstakes. Limit one (1) entry per person and Twitter account. You must remain an @xbox follower for at least seven (7) days after the Entry Period to receive winner notification communications.

The promotion is valid in all Xbox Live regions, so Brazilians can participate! However, you must be over 18 years old! So, good luck! The whole world is dying to get their hands on this.

