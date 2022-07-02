Industry wants to reduce costs with health plans and SUS only for the poor

São Paulo – Based on the set of proposals delivered this week to the presidential candidates, the industry defends that subsidies to health plans are at the center of the federal government’s policies and that the SUS is reduced, to serve only the poorest. On the National Confederation of Industry (CNI) agenda – click here to access – this priority is clearly explained in the description of spending by companies on private health. In 2021, more than R$ 60 billion were disbursed with health plans for workers, an estimate based on the lowest value of collective agreements.

The document mentions a study by the Social Service of Industry (Sesi), which points to almost 11 million customers of plans maintained by the sector. And that health plans represent an average of 13% of the payroll.

“A relevant cost for companies in general, which tends to be particularly significant in the case of industry, due to its high participation in private health care plans”, says an excerpt from the document. The same survey also showed that cost was pointed out by 61% of companies as the main reason for not offering such a benefit to their workers.

Health plans instead of SUS

Professor at the USP School of Medicine and specialist in private health, Mário Scheffer considers that the CNI “raises private plans to the category of ‘system”. Thus, it must itself regulate the supplementary health market. And that “envisions state action, through the SUS, especially for low-income families.

This is because, even though the participation of personnel expenses in the total cost of production is lower than that of other items – raw materials, energy and taxes – health plans weigh heavily on the industrial process. Even more with the annual readjustments, above inflation. “Such a cost is subtracted from wages and built into the price of the goods produced. The bill is paid indirectly by consumers,” he says on his blog. Policy&Healthon the website of Estadão.

“A bigger, universal and quality SUS would free up resources for the industry to improve the wages it pays, reduce the price of the products it manufactures, increasing consumption as a whole, leveraging the economy. Incredibly, however, the SUS is off the CNI’s radar”, says Scheffer.

In this perspective of the centrality of private health, with more incentives to serve entrepreneurs, the SUS, for the poor, would be “used” only in eventual “synergies” or “partnerships”. For example, in the “integration between SUS primary care, supplementary health and workers’ health initiatives developed by companies”.

Bolsonarist guidelines

Among the “innovations” to the new system suggested by the CNI to the presidential candidates, Scheffer highlights the expansion of the use of telemedicine. And so is the sharing of clinical patient data across companies, as well as results-based payment to doctors and hospitals. And no more in procedures performed.

“If the first part of the proposed reform is met, which would consist of reducing the costs of companies with private health, it is assumed that the new model will be heavily subsidized with public resources”, he believes.

Scheffer also criticizes the fact that the owners of the industries despise the social determinants in the emergence of diseases that cause absence from work (absenteeism). And also presenteeism – when the worker is present, but cannot be as productive as before. “In a solution that is beyond retrograde, such as adopting the use of coal, they only advocate ‘lifestyle changes’”.

And he comments: “It is not by chance that one of the proposals of the CNI is to implement a policy of the Bolsonaro government: ‘Fighting Non-Communicable Diseases and Disorders in Brazil (2021-2030)’. A plan, by the way, that excludes the regulation of the practices and activities of industries that sell products that are harmful to health and the environment. This is the case with foods rich in sodium, sugar, fats, ultra-processed foods, pesticides, alcohol and tobacco. “At best, the simplification of health promotion and disease prevention denotes little or no contact with science.”