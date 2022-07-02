Inflation makes 65% of Brazilians buy cheaper brands



Inflation, high interest it’s the price increase of goods and services, which bring with them greater indebtedness, high cost of living and the impoverishment of families, are making Brazilians change their behavior, especially in the purchase of food, in the consumption of electric energy and in the economy of fuel. This is what a survey carried out by Proteste, the Brazilian Consumer Protection Association, shows.

It is part of a broader study, in which the member countries of the Euroconsumers Group, a global reference in the defense of consumer rights, participated: Belgium, Portugal, Italy and Spain. In Brazil, the survey had 1,038 participants from all regions.

The results show that, since the beginning of the year, more than 90% of respondents have already changed their habits in the main areas of consumption, especially in relation to electricity, food and mobility, in some cases also including health and social activities. Of these, 70% reported having turned off appliances or avoided using them as often as they were used to, in order to save electricity.





As for food, 65% of consumers started to buy lower-priced brands at the supermarket, such as the chains’ own brands, and one in three people said they had cut out non-essential foods. For every two respondents, one said they are buying a smaller amount of fish or meat.

With regard to mobility, three quarters of the respondents revealed that they had changed their consumption behavior – 45% are not using the car because of the more expensive fuel and 28% said they are driving more economically.





leave for later

Families with lower incomes were hit hardest, but even consumers who have a “more comfortable” financial situation had to change some habits. More than half, 53%, say they have given up or postponed buying clothes for themselves, 47% have cut out social activities, such as going to restaurants and bars, and 30% have had to change their holiday plans. There was also a portion that canceled dental care (29%), another that postponed medical appointments (26%) and a group that put off buying glasses or hearing aids (20%).

Cutting essential costs reveals that consumers’ quality of life has been affected. Nearly a quarter of all respondents described their family’s financial situation as difficult, with 39% stating that the condition is now worse than it was a year ago. And more than half of respondents (58%) said they have no margins or savings to deal with future price increases.

Despite the general deterioration, among the countries that participated in the study, Brazil was the one with the highest percentage of consumers who had an improvement in their financial standard. When asked to compare their current financial situation with a year ago, 16% of Brazilians said progress had been made. In Portugal and Spain this figure was 9%, in Belgium it was 8%, and in Italy it was 7%.

“As a middle-income country, Brazil is heavily impacted by the inflationary crisis. But, at the same time, due to its concentration of income and opportunities, it has the highest percentage of people, among the countries surveyed, whose standard of living has remained the same or is better than a year ago”, comments Henrique Lian, director of Protest institutional relations.



