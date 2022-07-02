Influenza vaccination is available to the entire population; check out

Started this Monday (27), the expansion of the Vaccination Campaign against Influenza in Varginha. According to Varginha City Hall, through health surveillance, vaccines are available to the general population, regardless of risk groups. Children from 6 months of age can also be vaccinated.

“As previously foreseen, when we finish the vaccination campaign for priority groups on Friday (24), we would extend the offer of the vaccine to the general population, aged over 6 months. This is specific protection, at a time of seasonal increase in cases of flu syndromes. Vaccines save lives.”, explains Dr. Luiz Carlos Coelho, infectious disease physician.

According to the Municipal Health Department, 26,854 people from priority groups were vaccinated, a vaccination coverage of 62.8%. Vaccination coverage was 67% of the elderly, 77% of health professionals, 57.1% of children, 51% of pregnant women, 30.6% of postpartum women and 40.2% of teachers. The Measles Vaccination Campaign, which ended last Friday (24), had 7,289 doses applied to children and health professionals.

The purpose of flu vaccination is to prevent the emergence of complications from the disease, deaths and congestion in health services, in addition to reducing symptoms, which can also be confused with those of Covid-19. The vaccine is effective against H1N1, H3N2 and type B strains.

Check the vaccination schedule: