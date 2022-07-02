Inter lineup: Mano prepares reserve team with Thauan Lara and has conversation with Liziero | International

Inter’s preparation to face Ceará for the 15th round of the Brasileirão ended this Friday afternoon, at Pici, CT do Fortaleza. Focusing on the Sudamericana, Mano Menezes outlined the reserve team for Saturday’s duel, at 19:00, at Castelão.

The first 15 minutes of the activity were open to the press. It was possible to observe on the pitch, in addition to the warm-up work, a conversation between the coach and Liziero, which may be an indication of the steering wheel’s ownership.

In the closed part, Mano took the time to forward the lineup, guide the team tactically and improve offensive and defensive set pieces.

See too

+ Vitão celebrates stay at Inter

+ See which Inter players can sign pre-contract

1 of 1 Liziero should start this Saturday against Ceará — Photo: Ricardo Duarte/Internacional Liziero should start this Saturday against Ceará — Photo: Ricardo Duarte/Internacional

Without Daniel, Bustos, Renê, Edenilson, De Pena, Pedro Henrique, Alan Patrick, Wanderson, David and Alemão, the team will have Keiller and Taison as attractions in Fortaleza. The goalkeeper has not played for 150 days, and the captain, who is recovering from flu-like symptoms, goes to the second game in a row as a starter in the Brazilian.

The doubts in the lineup are in the defensive and attack system. Gabriel Mercado and Rodrigo Moledo are vying for a spot alongside Kaique Rocha, while Thauan Lara, Estevão and Caio Vidal are vying for the front.

Probable Inter: Keiller; Heitor, Mercado (Moledo), Kaique Rocha and Moisés; Johnny, Liziero, Caio Vidal (Estêvão), Taison and Thauan Lara; Wesley Moraes

The holders, who remained in Porto Alegre, trained normally this Friday at the CT of Parque Gigante. The full-backs Bustos and Renê and the midfielder De Pena intensify treatment to have chances of returning against Colo-Colo on Tuesday. The group performs again on Saturday.

Inter and Ceará live opposite situations in the classification table. Colorado is aiming to stay in the G-4 and, depending on the results of the round, to reach the runner-up. Vozão pursues the first victory at home in the competition and seeks to distance itself from the Z-4.

🎧 Listen to the ge Inter podcast 🎧