Intoxication cases change the opening hours of the Monte Mor health post

After working partially during the morning, the Jorge Calil Family Health Unit, in Monte Mor, will close six hours earlier, at 5 pm this Friday (1st), after six employees at the site had symptoms of intoxication.

Furthermore, should work normally on Monday (4), when only dental care will remain suspended. In this case, the return is scheduled for the following day, Tuesday (5).

The information was confirmed by the Secretary of Health, Eliane Piai, who also detailed that the Civil Police analyzes the images of the security cameras to determine if any substance was placed in the coffee consumed by the teams.

Piai believes it is hasty to speak of poisoning and therefore requested the analysis of the water. She says she prefers to wait for the results of the reports. “The secretariat prefers to wait, because the intoxication symptoms”, she adds.

TEAM AFFECTED

Also according to the secretary, a doctor and a pharmacist at the Jardim Paviotti health unit had strong reactions after drinking coffee served in an exclusive wing. Another four workers felt milder effects.

All servers received medical attention, were medicated and released. The health agent, Fabiana Ferreira, returned to work this Friday and says that she felt intestinal discomfort after having the coffee served at the unit.

“We were medicated at the UPA next door and it got better. I had mild symptoms, but the staff had stronger symptoms. There was a doctor who couldn’t stand up. We suspect the coffee shop in the room and there’s a lot of camera there”, she counts.

INVESTIGATION

The images of the security system are already with the Civil Police of Monte Mor, who asked the IC (Institute of Criminalistics) to carry out a report to identify whether there are substances in the coffee. However, there is still no deadline for this.

The SSP (Secretariat of Public Security of the State of São Paulo) said that the case was registered as “poisoning of drinking water for food or medicine”.

The Municipality of Monte Mor, in turn, argued that the theory that there was poisoning is precipitous and believes that the servers were intoxicated.

