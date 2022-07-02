Itanhaem City Hall

Published: 06/30/2022 – Last Modified: 06/30/2022 – 16:42

[email protected]

Itanhaém Regional Hospital carries out selection process for 13 positions in various areas

OPPORTUNITY – In-person registrations must be made on July 5th, 6th and 7th. No fee will be charged

The Jorge Rossman Regional Hospital, in Itanhaém, on July 5, 6 and 7, from 9 am to 2 pm, in person at the hospital, at Avenida Rui Barbosa, 541, in the Center, registers for the Selection Process for immediate hiring and formation of a reserve register in the assistance and administrative areas. There will be no registration fee charged.

In all, there are 13 positions with salaries ranging between R$1,482.83 and R$4,255.85. They are: Contract Analyst, Personnel Department Analyst, Personnel Management Analyst, Supplies Analyst, IT Analyst, Personnel Department Assistant, General Services Assistant, General Nurse, Obstetric Nurse, Occupational Nurse, Speech-Language Pathologist, Psychologist and Occupational Therapist,

The selection process will include proof of technical knowledge for each area of ​​activity, in addition to computer skills and press conference. The stages are qualifying and eliminatory.

All information about the phases of the selection process must be accompanied by the website www.isgsaude.org.