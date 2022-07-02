Jorge Braga lost his role due to living in São Paulo and having difficulty maintaining Botafogo’s relationship with Ferj and CBF

Abhishek Pratap

the crowd of Botafogo was surprised last Thursday night (6/30), when the director of SAF Thairo Arruda assumed the duties of CEO Jorge Braga as a representative of Alvinegro in contacts with Football Federation of the State of Rio de Janeiro (FERJ) and Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF).

how do you know George Braga continues to live in São Paulo and distance is seen as a problem in Botafogo. It’s just that one of his functions was to maintain a relationship with Ferj and CBF and the distance prevented this from happening in the best way. According to the StoveNETthis is something very strategic and that needs to be addressed as a priority.

In addition, the CEO was often missing from Nilton Santos and even without participating in the main discussions surrounding Botafogo. The change is seen as natural since Thairo Rue is the right-hand man and has the confidence of John Textor, owner of SAF alvinegra. The director works daily at the club and is now seen as the ideal piece to take on the mission.

It is worth taking into account that Braga accumulated some conflicts in a relationship at Botafogo itself, as was quite evident in the deal with the former football director. Eduardo Freeland in the Serie B campaign.

